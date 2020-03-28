Third death in Delaware as cases of COVID-19 hit 213

The Delaware Division of Public Health has reported a third Delaware-related death from the coronavirus and a significant rise in confirmed cases overnight. Delaware now has 213 positive cases: 129 in New Castle County, 25 in Kent and 59 in Sussex. Thirty people are hospitalized.

The 76-year-old male who died was from New Castle County and had underlying health conditions, officials said.

Friday saw the state’s official coronavirus count rise to 165, an increase of 22 cases from a day before and 126 from a week before. The state’s first two coronavirus-related deaths were reported Thursday.

Delaware’s COVID-19 count includes individuals who are currently ill, those who have recovered (gone seven days without symptoms) and those who have died.

DPH has said it cannot release much information about the cases due to privacy laws. A slightly more detailed breakdown is available at coronavirus.delaware.gov, including by ZIP code.

The source of exposure for many of the cases in Delaware is unknown, indicating community spread of the virus is occurring here.

State leaders continue to urge those who are sick to stay home and have said court-ordered action could be taken against those who don’t follow the state of emergency restrictions.

Health experts say the elderly and those with serious underlying health conditions are most at risk.

People who are sick, especially with shortness of breath or a fever and coughing, should stay home and contact their primary care provider instead of first heading to the emergency room or an urgent care center. A person experiencing a medical emergency such as significant trouble breathing should call 911.

Delawareans with general questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call DPH at 1-866-408-1899 (711 for individuals who are hearing impaired) from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday or email DPHCall@delaware.gov.

For more information, visit de.gov/coronavirus.