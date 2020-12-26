This week’s community testing sites announced

Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency announced the list of community testing sites throughout Delaware for the upcoming week. Testing locations listed below include pop-up and Curative trailer sites, as well as community sites hosted by New Castle County.

DEMA has coordinated community sites this week in addition to sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and health care locations. Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 testing options and locations at de.gov/gettested.

Testing sites with a fixed schedule, such as pharmacies, may have different holiday hours. Please check with the testing location ahead of time to confirm availability.

In the event of inclement weather, testing location updates will be posted to the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services’ social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram).

New Castle County

• Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Delcastle Technical High School (1417 Newport Rd, Wilmington, DE 19804) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Frawley Stadium (801 Shipyard Dr, Wilmington, DE 19801) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Elsmere Library (30 Spruce Ave, Wilmington, DE 19805) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Monday from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Middletown High School (120 Silver Lake Rd, Middletown, DE 19709) Registration information will be added to testing calendar: de.gov/gettested

• Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Prices Run Park, Winchester Park (Walk Up Only – 26th and Pine Streets, Wilmington, DE 19802) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: PS DuPont Middle School (701 W 34th St, Wilmington, DE 19802) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Warner Elementary (801 W 18th St, Wilmington, DE 19802) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.: ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital, Portal 1 Parking (4755 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19718) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Middletown High School (120 Silver Lake Rd, Middletown, DE 19709) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Father Tucker Park (Walk Up Only – 1801 Howland St, Wilmington, DE 19805) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: PS DuPont Middle School (701 W 34th St, Wilmington, DE 19802) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: University of Delaware STAR Campus (540 S College Ave, Newark, DE 19713) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: New Castle County Government Center (87 Reads Way, New Castle, DE 19720) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

Kent County

• Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Hartly Fire Company (2898 Arthursville Rd, Hartly, DE 19953) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Caesar Rodney High School (239 Old North Rd, Camden, DE 19934) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Lake Forest East Elementary School (124 Front St, Frederica, DE 19946) Registration information will be added to testing calendar: de.gov/gettested

• Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Dover High School (1 Dover High Dr, Dover, DE 19904) Registration information will be added to testing calendar: de.gov/gettested

Sussex County

• Tuesday, December 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Indian River High School (29772 Armory Rd, Dagsboro, DE 19939) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Wednesday, December 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Ellendale Fire Department (302 Main St, Ellendale, DE 19941) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Wednesday, December 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Mariner Middle School (16391 Harbeson Rd, Milton, DE 19968) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Cape Henlopen High School (1250 Kings Hwy, Lewes, DE 19958) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com.