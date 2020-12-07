This week’s COVID testing sites in Delaware

COVID-19 community testing sites are available throughout Delaware the rest of the week, officials announced late Monday.

The testing locations include pop-up and Curative trailer sites.

“Getting tested after you’ve been with others outside of your household will help us track the spread of COVID-19, but it’s also necessary to follow basic prevention measures that we know work,” Gov. John Carney said in a statement.

“Wear a mask. Avoid social gatherings with folks outside of your household. Stay home if you’re sick. We need everyone to double down on their efforts in order to limit the spread of this virus.”

DEMA has coordinated community sites this week in addition to sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and health care locations. Delawareans can view COVID-19 testing locations and reserve a spot at de.gov/gettested.

Delawareans are encouraged to check the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services’ social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) for testing location updates due to inclement weather.

Pop-up testing locations include:

New Castle County

• Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: University of Delaware Laird Campus, Lot 6, David Hollowell Drive, Newark

• Tuesday from Noon – 6 p.m.: Glasgow High School, 1901 S. College Ave., Newark

• Wednesday from Noon – 4 p.m.: ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital, Portal 1 Parking, 4755 Ogletown Stanton Road, Newark

• Wednesday from Noon – 6 p.m.: Kirk Middle School, 140 Brennen Drive, Newark

• Thursday from Noon – 6 p.m.: The Bancroft School, 700 N. Lombard St., Wilmington

• Friday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Woodlawn Library, 2020 W. 9th St, Wilmington

• Friday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Townsend Fire Company, 107 Main St., Townsend

• Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Newark Charter School, 200 McIntire Drive, Newark

• Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: New Mount Olive Baptist Church, 4412 Washington St., Wilmington

Kent County

• Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Hartly Fire Company, 2898 Arthursville Road, Hartly,

• Thursday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: First Pilgrim Baptist Church, 27 S. Caesar Rodney Ave, Camden,

• Thursday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Transformation AME Zion Church, 702 Maple Parkway, Dover

• Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.: Centennial United Methodist Church, 44 E. Mount Vernon St

Sussex County

• Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Ellendale Fire Department, 302 Main St., Ellendale

• Wednesday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Indian River High School, 29772 Armory Road, Dagsboro

• Wednesday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center, 400 Governors Ave., Greenwood

• Thursday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Delaware Technical Community College-Owens Campus, 21179 College Drive, Georgetown

• Friday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Laurel Elementary School, 815 South, N. Central Ave., Laurel

• Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach