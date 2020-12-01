This week’s COVID testing sites listed

COVID-19 community testing sites are available throughout Delaware the rest of the week, officials announced late Monday.



The testing locations include pop-up and Curative trailer sites.



“Getting tested after you’ve been with others outside of your household will help us track the spread of COVID-19, but it’s also necessary to follow basic prevention measures that we know work,” Gov. John Carney said.



“Wear a mask. Avoid social gatherings with folks outside of your household. Stay home if you’re sick. We need everyone to double down on their efforts in order to limit the spread of this virus.”



The Delaware Emergency Management Agency has coordinated community sites this week in addition to sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and health care locations. Delawareans can view COVID-19 testing locations and reserve a spot at de.gov/gettested.



Delawareans are encouraged to check the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services’ social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) for testing location updates due to inclement weather.



Pop-up testing locations include:

New Castle County

• Tuesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.: University of Delaware Laird Campus, Lot 6, David Hollowell Drive, Newark.

• Tuesday, noon-6 p.m.: Glasgow High School, 1901 S. College Ave., Newark.

• Wednesday, noon-4 p.m.: ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital, Portal 1 Parking, 4755 Ogletown Stanton Road, Newark.

• Wednesday, noon-6 p.m.: Kirk Middle School, 140 Brennen Drive, Newark.

• Thursday, noon-6 p.m.: The Bancroft School, 700 N. Lombard St., Wilmington.

• Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Woodlawn Library, 2020 W. Ninth St., Wilmington.

• Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Townsend Fire Co., 107 Main St.

• Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Newark Charter School, 200 McIntire Drive.

• Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.: New Mount Olive Baptist Church, 4412 Washington St., Wilmington.



Kent County

• Tuesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Hartly Volunteer Fire Co., 2898 Arthursville Road.

• Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.: First Pilgrim Baptist Church, 27 S. Caesar Rodney Ave., Camden.

• Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Transformation African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, 702 Maple Parkway, Dover.

• Saturday, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Centennial United Methodist Church, 44 E. Mount Vernon St., Smyrna.



Sussex County

• Tuesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Ellendale Volunteer Fire Co., 302 Main St.

• Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Indian River High School, 29772 Armory Road, Dagsboro.

• Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center, 400 Governors Ave., Greenwood.

• Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Delaware Technical Community College Owens Campus, 21179 College Drive, Georgetown.

• Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Laurel Elementary School, 815 S. Central Ave.

• Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach.