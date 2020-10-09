Three Delaware long-term care centers linked to 204 COVID cases

DOVER — Three different outbreaks of COVID-19 in Delaware long-term care centers have combined for 204 positive cases of the virus, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) reported on Friday.

The three long-term care centers are Country Rest Home in Greenwood, Kentmere Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Wilmington and Cadia Healthcare Silverside also in Wilmington.

Positive cases in the three facilities are broken down as follows:

• Kentmere Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Wilmington — 53 residents and 37 staff members positive.

• Cadia Healthcare Silverside in Wilmington — 44 residents and 27 staff members positive.

• Country Rest Home in Greenwood — 28 residents and 15 staff members positive.

The DPH noted “staff members may include health care and non-health care personnel, such as facility vendors or other individuals working in the long-term care facility who may not be full-time facility employees.”

There have been a total of 1,374 positive COVID-19 cases cumulatively involving residents long-term care centers, and 384 residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19, according to the DPH.

All numbers via the DPH reflect data as of 6 p.m. Thursday.

Statewide, the number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 rose for the fourth day in a row to 104 — the largest number since there were 109 hospitalized on June 10. Of the current 104 hospitalized, the DPH said 21 are considered to be critical.

However, Delaware continued to see improvement in its seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests as it dropped for the third consecutive day. The statistic is now at 6.6%, still above the World Health Organization’s recommended mark of 5% though.

The DPH reported 155 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Friday’s update, bringing the states total to 21,827.

There were no new deaths reported, keeping the total number of COVID-19 related deaths at 651.

In the last week, the state reported nine new deaths, including two as a result of a review of Vital Statistics records, according to the DPH. The total number of individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranges in age from 21 to 104 years old. Of those who have died, 340 were female and 311 were male.

New Castle County has recorded the most COVID-19 related deaths with 323, followed by Sussex County’s 210 and Kent County’s 118.

The DPH reported 90 more recoveries from the virus, increasing that total to 11,236 while an additional 2,720 people tested negative for the virus, raising that total to 282,540.

LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES

The locations and number of deaths involving residents of long-term care facilities are:

Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center, Millsboro (17)

Brackenville Center, Genesis Healthcare, Hockessin (18)

Brandywine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wilmington (34)

Brandywine Living at Seaside Pointe, Rehoboth Beach (2)

Cadia Healthcare Broadmeadow, Middletown (10)

Cadia Healthcare Capitol, Dover (14)

Cadia Healthcare Renaissance, Millsboro (9)

Cadia Healthcare North Wilmington/Silverside, Wilmington (9)

Country Rest Home, Greenwood (6)

Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill, Smyrna (11)

Governor Bacon Health Center, Delaware City (1)

HarborChase of Wilmington, Wilmington (4)

Harbor Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Lewes (20)

Harrison House Senior Living, Georgetown (41)

Hillside Center, Wilmington (3)

Kentmere Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Wilmington (4)

Little Sisters of the Poor, Newark (11)

ManorCare Health Services, Wilmington (13)

ManorCare Health Services, Pike Creek (20)

Methodist Country House, Wilmington (4)

Millcroft, Newark (2)

Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare, Milford (36)

New Castle Health and Rehabilitation Center, New Castle (12)

Newark Manor Nursing Home, Newark (11)

Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation, Wilmington (26)

Pinnacle Rehabilitation and Health Center, Smyrna (24)

Regal Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Hockessin (5)

Summit Assisted Living, Hockessin (3)

Sunrise Assisted Living, Wilmington (2)

Westminster Village, Dover (7)

Five other New Castle County long-term care facilities (1 death at each facility)