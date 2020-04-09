Three more correctional officers test positive for coronavirus

DOVER — The Delaware Department of Correction (DOC) announced Thursday that three additional Correctional Officers tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number to nine correctional officers to test positive for the virus.

• A correctional officer who is assigned to Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution in New Castle officer was last at the facility nine days ago, on Tuesday, March 31, according to officials.

After beginning to experience flu-like symptoms, the officer began to self-isolate at home, and as symptoms developed, the officer sought medical attention, at which time a COVID-19 test was administered. The positive COVID-19 test result was received by the officer Thursday morning and verified by the DOC.

• A correctional officer who is assigned to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna was last at the facility briefly on Friday before leaving immediately after learning that an immediate family member had tested positive for COVID-19. The pfficer began to self-isolate and, as a precaution, obtained a COVID-19 test. The positive COVID-19 test result was received by the officer Thursday morning and verified by the DOC.

• A correctional officer who is assigned to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna was last at the facility on Saturday, April 4. After beginning to experience flu-like symptoms, the officer began to self-isolate at home, and as symptoms developed, the officer sought medical attention, at which time a COVID-19 test was administered. The positive COVID-19 test result was received by the officer Thurday afternoon and verified by the DOC.

No additional information will be provided about the identity of the officers for privacy protection.

“DOC’s screening and prevention protocols are helping us identify, isolate and monitor potential COVID cases early,” Commissioner Claire DeMatteis said. “These measures, along with our robust quarantine, cleaning, decontamination and treatment efforts, are mitigating the risk to our officers, staff, medical team, and facilities.”

Offiicials say the two James T. Vaughn Correctional Center inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 this week continue to be treated in the prison infirmary and are in stable condition.