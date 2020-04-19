Three more COVID-19 deaths at state care facilities

DOVER — The Department of Health and Social Services announced Sunday there have been three more coronavirus-related deaths at its 24/7 facilities, bringing that total to four.

A 72-year-old female resident at Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill in Smyrna died April 17, while an 81-year-old female resident from the same facility died April 18. In addition, an 82-year-old female patient at Delaware Psychiatric Center near New Castle died April 18.

A 57-year-old male resident from Governor Bacon Health Center in Delaware City died April 14.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the residents from Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill and the patient from Delaware Psychiatric Center who passed away,” DHSS Secretary Kara Odom Walker said. “Across our state, we see the heartbreaking toll the coronavirus is taking on the residents of our long-term care facilities and their families. Our Division of Public Health and the Division of Health Care Quality are working closely with the facilities to help care for those who are sick, and to protect the health and safety of all other residents and staff.”