Three new COVID deaths, but rolling average drops

DOVER — The Delaware Division of Public Health announced three new COVID-19-related deaths today, increasing the total number of deaths to 649.



The three most recent deaths all were individuals from New Castle County who had underlying health conditions, according to DPH. The three ranged in age from 63-67 years old, and none were residents of a long-term care center.



It increases New Castle County’s total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 321, which leads the state’s three counties. Sussex County is next with 210, and Kent County has recorded the least with 118.



The state did receive some good news in the latest statistics released today, with the seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests dropping 0.6%, while the number of new positive cases was less than 100 for the second straight day.



The DPH announced 88 new positive cases, bringing the state’s total to 21,550. All numbers provided by the DPH reflect data as of Tuesday at 6 p.m.



By county, New Castle County is tops with 11,216 cases, followed by Sussex County’s 7,066 cases, Kent County’s 3,178 cases and 90 cases where the county is not yet known.



Delaware’s seven-day rolling average of percentage of positive tests is down to 7.5% — the lowest it has been since Sept. 29. For reference, the World Health Organization recommends a seven-day rolling average of 5%, which Delaware has not been under since Sept. 8.



The drop from 8.1% to 7.5% in the seven-day rolling average came thanks to the new data, reflecting tests processed Tuesday, recording a 5.4% positivity rate.



The seven-day rolling averages by county are New Castle County at 8.1%, Kent County at 5.1% and Sussex County at 9.4%.



Despite the drop in positivity rates, hospitalizations continued their small climb.



The DPH is reporting 89 individuals currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Delaware, an increase of two compared to the previous day’s data. Of the 89, 18 are considered critical.



Hospitalizations have not been this high since there were 93 hospitalized with COVID-19 on June 24.



The DPH also reported 82 additional recoveries from the virus, bringing that total to 11,071, while there were 1,576 negative tests recorded, raising that total to 277,623.