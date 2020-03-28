Three new deaths, 214 total COVID-19 cases in Delaware

DOVER – The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) announced three additional fatalities in Delaware related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and reported that there have been 214 total laboratory-confirmed cases in the state since March 11.

In total, five Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

The most recent deaths involve a 76-year-old man from New Castle County who was not hospitalized and a 74-year-old man and a 77-year-old man from Kent County man who were both hospitalized. All three individuals had underlying health conditions. The source of exposure for these cases is not confirmed. To protect personal health information, DPH will not disclose additional information about the individuals who passed away.

The 214 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases includes 49 additional cases since Friday. Of the Delawareans diagnosed with COVID-19, 130 are from New Castle County, 25 are from Kent County and 59 are from Sussex County. The total number of positive cases represents a cumulative total of cases, including individuals who are currently ill, and those who are considered recovered. Nine Delaware residents have recovered from COVID-19.

