Two educators, student test positive for COVID-19

LEWES — This week, educators and a student tested positive for COVID-19.

Cape Henlopen High School notified families Tuesday that a student had tested positive for the virus, stating that “the student will not return to school until the 14-day quarantine period has passed.”

“In this instance, social distancing and mask wearing was practiced consistently and the Division of Public Health (DPH) has advised that no further quarantining by staff or students is warranted. Individual families will be contacted as necessary,” the statement to families continued.

Cape Henlopen welcomed students back for hybrid classes last week, with high school students at school two days a week for in-person education and remote for the other three days.

Meanwhile, in Smyrna, two educators tested positive for the virus out of the more than 700 tested, said Superintendent Patrik Williams.

“Because we are faithfully following all state guidelines, both cases were addressed successfully through our operational protocols and liaison with DPH,” he said in an email.

Prior to returning to school, the state issues thousands of links to receive at-home test kits for educators. That method has now opened to a larger number of Delawareans.

Smyrna’s students won’t return to classes for hybrid instruction until Oct. 5; the district is phasing in its hybrid learning, beginning with students in kindergarten through grade three, while Pre-K and grades four through 12 remain virtual.

In anticipation of returning some of its students to class, local testing sites will be available at two of the district’s schools next week.

Drive-through testing will be open Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2 to 7 p.m. at Smyrna Middle School and Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Smyrna Elementary School.

To register, simply go to delaware.curativeinc.com. In addition to these district sites, families may also go to the Smyrna Rite Aid or the State Service Center and get tested.

According to the DPH, the cumulative number of COVID-19 positive students and staff, statewide, who were in-person at a school or childcare facility while potentially infectious, reported to DPH between Sept. 1 to Sept. 24 are:

• Childcare – 16 students and staff

• Private K-12 – 15 students and staff

• Public K-12 – 13 students and staff

Statewide, Delaware passed the 20,000 mark for positive COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The DPH announced 109 new positive cases of the virus, raising the overall total to 20,085. All statistics via the DPH reflect data as of 6 p.m. Thursday.

The DPH also announced one new COVID-19 related death Friday, increasing the total to 631. The most recent death was an 80-year-old Sussex County resident who had an underlying health condition and was not a resident of a long-term care facility, according to the DPH.

Delaware’s seven-day rolling average of percentage of positive tests has continued to trickle down after spiking last week. It is now below 7%, a decrease from 7.2% as of Sept. 17, to 6.7% as of Thursday. For reference, the World Health Organization recommends a seven-day rolling average of 5%.

In addition, 53 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Delaware, the DPH said, which is a decrease of four compared to the day prior. Eleven of those cases are considered critical.

The DPH said 10,517 individuals are considered recovered from the virus while there have been a total of 259,289 negative tests.