Two more COVID deaths brings state total to 680

DOVER – Two individuals from Sussex County, both with underlying health conditions and one a resident of a long-term care facility, died from complications due to COVID-19 to bring the total number of those who have died in Delaware during the pandemic to 680, the Delaware Division of Public Health announced on Saturday.

The state added 160 new coronavirus cases statewide as of 6 p.m. on Friday – bringing the total number of cases to 23,847 – including 12,579 in New Castle County, 7,770 in Sussex County and 3,407 in Kent County. A total of 91 of the cases are of unknown origin.

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by three compared to the day prior, down to 103. The number of those who are critically ill dropped by three at 22.

Individuals in the 18- to 34-year-old age group have posted the most positive cases in the state with 54 new cases reported, bringing the total to 7.654.

A total of 117 people recovered on Friday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 12,610.

Walgreens adds COVID testing site

As part of its partnership with the State of Delaware to provide consistent access to free COVID-19 testing statewide,the Walgreens Pharmacy located at 3301 Lancaster Pike Wilmington, DE 19805 began offering COVID-19 testing starting Friday. This testing site will operate in the store, by appointment from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. To reserve an appointment, visit https://www.picktime.com/DECOVID19test. Limited on-site registration will be available on an as-needed basis.

This new site is in addition to eight drive-through testing sites operated by Walgreens, as well as 11 other permanent testing sites – five State Service Center sites and six Public Health clinics – available throughout the state. Pop-up testing sites continue to be offered each week as well. The full list of testing locations, hours, and registration options are available on Delaware’s COVID-19 website at de.gov/gettested.

CDC examines election strategies

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a report in Friday’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report examining the strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during Delaware’s statewide primary election.

CDC collaborated with the Delaware Division of Public Health and Delaware State Election Commission on a survey of poll workers during the statewide primary election on September 15. This study evaluates the adoption of mitigation strategies by election officials, poll workers, and voters at polling locations as recommended in CDC’s Interim Guidance.

The study supports the feasibility of implementing current guidance and highlights gaps in implementation relevant to future elections, including the upcoming November general election. The survey found widespread adoption of most COVID-19 mitigation measures recommended for poll workers and voters, including wearing masks, frequent use of hand sanitizer, frequent sanitizing of high-touch surfaces and equipment, and staying at least 6 feet apart.

Voters and election workers are encouraged to wear face masks that cover their noses and mouths, wash their hands frequently or use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, stay at least 6 feet apart from others, and wipe down frequently touched surfaces to prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.