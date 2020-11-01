Two more Delawareans die from COVID-19; 175 new positive cases reported

DOVER – The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) reported a pair of new COVID-related deaths, which puts the state’s death toll at 710, and 175 new positive coronavirus cases on Sunday.

The most recent deaths, included in Saturday’s data released by DPH, were a 55-year-old man and a 68-year-old man, one from Kent County and the other from Sussex County. Both individuals had underlying health conditions.

New Castle County has experienced the most COVID-19-related deaths in the state with 353, followed by Sussex County’s 236 and Kent County’s 121. Of those who have died statewide, 364 were female and 346 were male.

In the DPH’s coronavirus report on Saturday – where all numbers reflect data as of 6 p.m. Saturday – there were 175 new COVID-19 positive cases reported, which brings the statewide total to 25,126. New Castle County added 67 new cases to its state-leading total of 13,259 positive cases, Sussex County added a state-high 71 new cases (8,170) and Kent County had 37 new cases (3,606).

The 18- to 34-year-old age bracket continues to have the highest number of positive cases as it added 50 new positives on Saturday to up its total to 7,987 COVID-infected individuals. The 65-and-older age bracket had a second-highest 48 additional positive cases in Sunday’s data.

DPH also announced 103 recoveries on Sunday, bringing the total of those who have recovered from COVID-19 to 13,291. The number of hospitalizations increased by 13 to 102 as there are now 102 Delawareans admitted into hospitals with the coronavirus.