Two new deaths from long-term care facilities attributed to COVID-19

SMYRNA – The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) announced two new fatalities and 8,690 total cases, an increase of 161, related to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) based on data received as of 6 p.m. on Friday.

The most recent deaths announced Saturday were both females, 76 and 87 years old. One was a New Castle County resident and one was a Sussex County resident. Both individuals had underlying health conditions and were residents of long-term care facilities.

In total, 324 Delawareans have died due to complications from COVID-19. Individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranged in age from 21 to 103 years old. Of those who have died, 168 were females and 156 were males. A total of 147 individuals were from New Castle County, 56 were from Kent County, 120 were from Sussex County, and one individual’s county of residence is currently unknown.

The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics* cumulatively since March 11, provided as of Friday, include:

8,690 total positive cases

New Castle County cases: 3,238

Kent County cases: 1,315

Sussex County cases: 4,084

Unknown County: 53

Females: 4,766; Males: 3,881 Unknown: 43

Age range: 0 to 103

Currently hospitalized: 210; Critically ill: 46 (This data represents individuals currently hospitalized in a Delaware hospital regardless of residence, and is not cumulative.)

Delawareans recovered: 4,454

41,844 negative cases**

*Data are provisional and subject to change.

**Data on negative cases are preliminary, based on negative results reported to DPH by state and commercial laboratories performing analysis.

DPH is providing the following guidance for individuals who have questions about coronavirus or concerns about persons violating the Governor’s State of Emergency Orders:

Individuals who have complaints about out-of-state individuals violating the Governor’s State of Emergency Order, or violating the public gathering restrictions, should contact state or local law enforcement. Concerns that a businesses may be violating operating restrictions should be directed to: COVID.DOJ@delaware.gov. Questions related to business reopenings or operations as businesses reopen should go to COVID19FAQ@delaware.gov.

Individuals with questions about COVID-19 should call Delaware 2-1-1, or email info@delaware211.org. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov. Questions regarding unemployment claims should be emailed to: UIClaims@delaware.gov.

To protect personal health information, DPH will not confirm specific information about any individual case, even if other persons or entities disclose it independently.

Additional demographic data on COVID-19 cases and deaths, including race/ethnicity, more age-specific data and rates information by ZIP code, can be found on the Division of Public Health’s My Healthy Community data portal.

Delaware is considering patients fully recovered seven days after the resolution of their symptoms. Three days after symptoms resolve, patients are no longer required to self-isolate at home; however, they must continue to practice strict social distancing for the remaining four days before returning to their normal daily routine.

Anyone who is sick with any of the following symptoms should stay home: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle fatigue, chills, shaking with chills, loss of smell or taste. Other symptoms such as headache or digestive symptoms (vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or lack of appetite) have been identified as potential symptoms related to COVID-19 and may prompt further screening, action or investigation. Anybody who is sick and need essential supplies should ask someone else to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy to get what they need.

Anyone who believes that they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, should make sure to distance themselves from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions – including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immunocompromised, including through cancer treatment – may have a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Expanded testing available

Significant statewide expansion of the state’s COVID-19 testing program, in partnership with Delaware’s hospital systems, community health care centers, primary care providers, and long-term care facilities will allow the State of Delaware to conduct 80,000 tests monthly.

The State of Delaware will hold a saliva-based COVID-19 testing event this weekend. Prior to attending, watch the following videos available in English and Spanish to learn about how to perform the test, in English: de.gov/testing, in Spanish: de.gov/pruebas. Please do not eat, drink, or brush your teeth 20 minutes prior to the test.

Sunday, May 24 – Dover DMV

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 24, at the Dover DMV, 303 Transportation Circle, Dover. Pre-register at delaware.curativeinc.com to reserve your place and reduce wait time. Limited on-site registration will be available.

As additional testing sites are scheduled, more information will be provided on the testing section of the Delaware coronavirus website at: https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing/.

The hospital systems in Delaware continue to offer testing through standing health facility testing sites. These testing sites require a physician’s order or prescription to be tested (*Bayhealth patients will be pre-screened via phone without needing to see a provider first). These are not walk-in testing sites.

Those without a primary care provider can call the DPH Call Center Line at 1-866-408-1899. In New Castle County, individuals can call ChristianaCare at 1-302-733-1000 and Sussex County residents who do not have a provider can call the Beebe COVID-19 Screening Line at 302-645-3200. Individuals awaiting test results should wait to hear back from their medical provider. The DPH Call Center does not have test results.

In addition, the Division of Public Health asks any Delaware health care, long-term care, residential, or other high-risk facility with questions or concerns to email: DPH_PAC@delaware.gov or call the DPH Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 and press ext. 2.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.