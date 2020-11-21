Two youths at Stevenson House test positive for COVID

MILFORD — Two youths residing at Stevenson House Detention Center in Milford have tested positive for the coronaviurs. They are the first at secure care facilities since the COVID-19 pandemic started eight months ago.

Once the Division of Youth Rehabilitative Services received the positive youth test results on Friday, staff initiated cleaning and notification protocol and worked to stand up a specialized COVID-19 care unit to care for youth. S

taff are also wearing personal protective equipment as a precaution. Families of youth at Stevenson House Detention Center have been notified and youth are being monitored for symptoms during this time. As part of the facility’s monthly testing protocol, youth will receive COVID tests on Monday.

“Since the pandemic began in March, the Division of Youth Rehabilitative Services has prioritized the safety of our staff and youth by bolstering cleaning and screening protocol all the while continuing to provide needed services. We could not have done this without the dedication of our staff and the flexibility of our families during this time,” said Josette Manning, cabinet secretary of the Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families, which oversees the Division of Youth Rehabilitative Services.

“The coronavirus pandemic has impacted Delaware families in so many ways, which is why we have taken immediate action to protect our youth and staff. It hasn’t been easy, but our staff, youth and families have risen to the challenges of COVID-19 and embodied the true meaning of resilience.”

In order to protect personal health information, the department cannot disclose additional information on the positive cases.

Additionally, effective immediately, YRS is temporarily suspending visitation to all of its Level IV and V secure facilities. YRS secure facilities include the New Castle County Detention Center, Stevenson House Detention Center, Ferris School and the Residential Cottages. Between the secure facilities, the Division currently cares for less than 80 youth.

During this time, YRS will offer increased phone and video calls for our youth to ensure they remain in contact with their families.

In the last eight months since the pandemic began, 28 total secure care staff members have tested positive for coronavirus.

The division has implemented COVID-19 protocol in accordance to the Division of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. Additionally, given the increase in COVID positive cases statewide, DSCYF will be working to post regular COVID secure care updates online at kids.delaware.gov.