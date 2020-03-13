UD cancels rest of spring sports season

NEWARK – With its spring sports schedules already suspended, the University of Delaware has now canceled its athletic seasons for the rest of the academic year.



UD announced the decision in a press release this afternoon.

Wesley College also announced this afternoon that its sports activities have been suspended “until further notice.” Delaware State had already canceled the rest of its athletics for the rest of the school year.



“After more developments and extensive conversations with health and safety officials, as well as university and Colonial Athletic Association leaders, the University of Delaware Athletic Department has decided to cancel all conference and non-conference competitions for the remainder of the winter and spring sports seasons.



“Mitigating risk is at the forefront of this decision, along with the safety of the student-athletes, coaches, staff and our entire community,” the UD statement read.

“My heart hurts as we all navigate through this incredibly tough time across the globe,” UD athletic director Chrissi Rawak wrote on Twitter. “The health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and our entire community are at the forefront of these difficult decisions that have transpired this week.’



The press release also said all in-person and off campus recruiting has been suspended.



Along with its spring sports programs that were well into their seasons, the Blue Hens had already just started spring football practice.



Most of the sports world has shut down to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.