Unemployment claims smash record in Delaware

Apr 2nd, 2020

DOVER — Almost 6.65 million Americans filed unemployment claims last week, the federal government said Thursday as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country.

That figure shatters the prior record of 3.34 million, set just one week.

While it’s unclear how claims have been filed in Delaware as a result of the virus, the Delaware Department of Labor said there were 10,790 unemployment claims filed for the week of March 15-21. That’s a record and then some — Delaware saw more submissions on March 16, 17 and 18 than in any month over the past 30 years.

According to data from the state Department of Labor, there were 2,384 claims just one month ago.

