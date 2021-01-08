Updated COVID-19 restrictions ends curfew for bars and restaurants, allows sports to resume

WILMINGTON – While the stay-at-home advisory and universal indoor mask mandate continues, the curfew placed on bars and restaurants has expired and sports may resume with restrictions, officials said.

Gov. John Carney signed the fifth revision to the omnibus emergency order Friday, continuing the restrictions, including the stay-at-home advisory and universal indoor mask mandate, to combat the increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Delaware.

While the 10 p.m. curfew at Delaware restaurants and bars is lifted beginning Friday, establishments still must have signage prominently displayed on the table stating that parties must be from the same household and share messaging on masking compliance.

“As we come out of the winter holiday season, we are keeping these restrictions in place so that we can protect Delaware’s hospital capacity and protect lives,” Gov. Carney said in a prepared statement. “We are balancing the need for a healthy community and a healthy economy, but we can’t let our guard down. Let’s all do our part, and do what works. Wear a mask. Don’t gather socially with friends or family outside your household. Stay vigilant.”

The modification also allows all games, matches and competitions to resume, provided that the maximum occupancy is 30%, which includes athletes, coaches and other employees or staff.

One person may accompany an athlete and are not included in the 30% capacity limit, however, additional spectators are not permitted to attend.

Any individual who participates in an out-of-state tournament or competition must continue to immediately self-quarantine in accordance with DPH guidance from the time of entry into Delaware or for the duration of the individual’s presence in Delaware, whichever period is shorter.

Teams participating in any practice, game, match or competition where COVID-19 spread is identified by the Division of Public Health must immediately refrain from continued participation in practices, games, matches, or competitions and individuals must quarantine in accordance with DPH guidance.

The updated order also authorizes DPH to issue cease and desist orders to any team with high or increasing levels of COVID-19 cases or that does not comply with the requirements in the State of Emergency order.