Vaughn Correctional Center receives COVID-19 testing equipment

Apr 30th, 2020

DOVER — On Tuesday, the Delaware Department of Correction announced the availability of specialized on-site processing equipment to secure rapid testing results of the coronavirus at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center.

The DOC said it partnered with the Delaware Division of Pubic Health to allow its health care personnel to administer and process the tests.

“The use of rapid testing and results is one more tool we are using to quickly isolate and contain any new cases of COVID-19 in the state’s largest prison to prevent widespread contamination,” said Commissioner Claire DeMatteis.

“It is a comprehensive protocol of testing, twice-daily temperature checks, screenings, intensive cleanings and minimizing movement throughout the prison to stay one step ahead of this virus.”

