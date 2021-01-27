Veterans aged 75+ eligible for vaccinations this weekend

DOVER — Wilmington VA Medical Center will be conducting a veteran vaccination clinics this weekend in Dover.

The clinics will be by appointment and with limited walk-in availability for veterans aged 75+ enrolled or eligible to be enrolled in VA health care.

The clinic will be held in the soon-to-be opened Kent County Community Based Outpatient Clinic, located at the old Blue Hen Mall, 655 South Bay Road, in Dover on Jan. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wilmington VAMC will be contacting eligible veterans directly to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments. The vaccination clinic will be open to veterans enrolled or eligible to be enrolled in VA health care with a priority focus on veterans 75 years and older.

In order to keep phone lines open for veterans with other health care-related matters, veterans are asked not to call Wilmington VAMC to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations.

This is primarily a scheduled vaccination clinic and there will be limited availability for walk-in vaccinations for veterans aged 75 years and older who are eligible for VA health care. Veterans not currently enrolled in VA health care should bring a copy of their DD-214 and other identification so Wilmington VAMC can confirm eligibility and begin enrollment.

For walk-in vaccinations, those with last names A to M should arrive between 10 a.m. and noon. Last names N to Z should arrive between 1 and 3 p.m.

Wilmington VAMC will work with eligible veterans who are unable to receive the vaccine during the event to schedule future vaccinations.

If veterans receive their vaccination at this event, Wilmington VAMC asks that they are available to get their second dose of the vaccine in 21 days with us.

Veterans who have not enrolled in VA health care can visit online for eligibility and enrollment information.

Wilmington VAMC will have staff on site to register veterans who are not yet enrolled in VA health care. Veterans who are not yet enrolled in VA health care are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD-214.