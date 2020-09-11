Virtual session to focus on helping minority-owned businesses get relief funding

DOVER — The Delaware Legislative Black Caucus will host a virtual information session Thursday to help minority-owned businesses access COVID relief funds.

The forum, which will take place through Zoom, will focus on $100 million being offered by the Delaware Division of Small Business. Each business to receive up to $100,000. The funding can be used to buy equipment that protects customers and workers, refinance debt incurred during the pandemic and address expenses accrued during the pandemic like rent, utilities and insurance.

The session will take place at 7 p.m. Registration is required and can be taken care of at bit.ly/DEReliefGrants.

Participants will include Damian DeStefano, director of the Division of Small Business, and members of the Legislative Black Caucus.

“Minority-owned businesses and workers of color have been hit particularly hard during this pandemic,” Senator Darius Brown, a Wilmington Democrat who chairs the Legislative Black Caucus, said in a statement. “That’s why we are committed to taking proactive steps to engage these businesses now to make sure they are aware of this program and have the same opportunity to benefit from the assistance it provides.”

As of July, 9.2% of white workers were out of work, compared to 14.6% of Black employees.