Virtual town hall elicits questions, answers

DOVER – Reopening Delaware businesses with caution, unemployment concerns and maintaining healthy practices during the coronavirus pandemic were among the topics during tonight’s Recovery Town Hall virtual session.

Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long was joined by Department of Labor Secretary Cerron Cade, Division of Public Health State Medical Director Dr. Rick Hong and Division of Small Business Director Damian DeStefano in the hourlong session.

The Kent County-focused event drew an audience of more than 500 as the panel answered submitted questions from the public. A replay of the meeting is available online at Delaware.gov.

Mr. DeStefano outlined a tiered approach to reopening the state, previewing the first two phases to be engaged when the proper level of safety and public health allows.

The first stage phase includes:

Vulnerable individuals shelter in place.

Maintaining social distancing in public

Limit gatherings to 10 individuals

Minimize non-essential travel – personal and business

Encourage teleworking

Return to work in phases

Consider special accommodations for vulnerable populations of workforce

Schools and youth activities remain closed

No visits to senior living facilities and hospitals

Large venues, restaurants would have strict guidelines

Elective surgeries to resume

Gyms to follow strict physical sanitation protocol

Bars remain closed

The second phase includes

Vulnerable individuals shelter in place

Main social distancing in public

Limit gatherings to 50 individuals

Non-essential travel can resume

Encourage teleworking

Close common areas at work places

Consider special accommodations for vulnerable populations of workforce

Schools and youth activities can reopen

No visits to senior living facilities or hospitals

Large venues, restaurants operate under physical distancing protocols

Elective surgeries to resume

Gyms to follow strict physical distancing and sanitation protocols

Bars can open with reduced standing-room occupancy

Upcoming meetings will be held on May 4 at 6 p.m. (northern New Castle County focus), May 6 at 7:30 p.m. (Sussex County) and May 7 at 6 p.m. (southern New Castle County).