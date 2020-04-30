Virtual town hall elicits questions, answers

DOVER – Reopening Delaware businesses with caution, unemployment concerns and maintaining healthy practices during the coronavirus pandemic were among the topics during tonight’s Recovery Town Hall virtual session.
Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long was joined by Department of Labor Secretary Cerron Cade, Division of Public Health State Medical Director Dr. Rick Hong and Division of Small Business Director Damian DeStefano in the hourlong session.
The Kent County-focused event drew an audience of more than 500 as the panel answered submitted questions from the public. A replay of the meeting is available online at Delaware.gov.
Mr. DeStefano outlined a tiered approach to reopening the state, previewing the first two phases to be engaged when the proper level of safety and public health allows.
The first stage phase includes:
Vulnerable individuals shelter in place.
Maintaining social distancing in public
Limit gatherings to 10 individuals
Minimize non-essential travel – personal and business
Encourage teleworking
Return to work in phases
Consider special accommodations for vulnerable populations of workforce
Schools and youth activities remain closed
No visits to senior living facilities and hospitals
Large venues, restaurants would have strict guidelines
Elective surgeries to resume
Gyms to follow strict physical sanitation protocol
Bars remain closed
The second phase includes
Vulnerable individuals shelter in place
Main social distancing in public
Limit gatherings to 50 individuals
Non-essential travel can resume
Encourage teleworking
Close common areas at work places
Consider special accommodations for vulnerable populations of workforce
Schools and youth activities can reopen
No visits to senior living facilities or hospitals
Large venues, restaurants operate under physical distancing protocols
Elective surgeries to resume
Gyms to follow strict physical distancing and sanitation protocols
Bars can open with reduced standing-room occupancy
Upcoming meetings will be held on May 4 at 6 p.m. (northern New Castle County focus), May 6 at 7:30 p.m. (Sussex County) and May 7 at 6 p.m. (southern New Castle County).