Virus hospitalizations rise, cases lower in Delaware

DOVER — The number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Delaware continues to rise although case numbers and positivity rates are on a slight downward trend.

There are currently 116 COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health’s daily report on Wednesday. The report reflects data as of Tuesday at 6 p.m.

That is the highest number since there were 117 hospitalized on June 5. Of the 116 current hospitalizations, 22 are considered critical, the DPH said.

Hospitalizations have increased by 11 over the last two days and by 38 compared to the end of September.

Sussex County is experiencing the quickest rise in hospitalizations with an increase of seven compared to the day prior. Sussex County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are now at 35 after being at nine on the final day of September.

New Castle County’s hospitalizations decreased by three to 74 compared to the day prior. Kent County has had seven individuals hospitalized for the past two weeks and that number has remained unchanged.

The DPH also announced one additional COVID-19-related death on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 660.

The most recent death was a 77-year-old New Castle County resident. The individual was a resident of a long-term care facility and had an underlying health condition, according to the DPH.

Residents of long-term care facilities have made up 387 of the state’s 660 COVID-19 related deaths (58.3%). New Castle County has recorded the most deaths in the state with 329, followed by Sussex County’s 212 and Kent County’s 119.

For new tests reported on Wednesday, the positivity rate was 3.4%, which raises the seven-day rolling average of percentage of positive tests 0.1% to 2.6%. The seven-day rolling average of persons testing positive also increased 0.1% to 5.4%.

The DPH is now reporting positivity rates both ways — in percentage of persons testing positive, each person is only counted once, regardless of how many times they have been tested. However, for percentage of positive tests, the total number of tests is the denominator, thus leading to a lower percentage when dividing the number of positive new cases.

Sussex County is posting the highest positivity rates. For percentage of positive tests, its seven-day rolling average is 4.2% while its seven-day rolling average for percentage of persons testing positive is 10.2%.

Both New Castle County and Kent County have seven-day rolling averages of 2.4% for percentage of positive tests. New Castle County’s seven-day rolling average for percentage of persons testing positive is 4.9% while Kent County’s is 4.7%.

Statewide, there were 71 new positive cases of the virus for a total of 22,465. There were 1,000 new negative tests, bringing that total to 294,358.

The DPH also reported 77 additional recoveries from COVID-19, increasing that total number to 11,665.