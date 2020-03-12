Watch live: State health officials to present coronavirus facts at 11:45

The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) is holding a live online discussion from the State Health Operations Center this morning about hygiene and at-risk populations. The livestream was originally scheduled for 11 but has been pushed back to 11:45.
You can watch online on the department’s coronavirus web page or on the DHSS Facebook page.
