Watch live: State health officials to present coronavirus facts at 11:45

Mar 12th, 2020

The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) is holding a live online discussion from the State Health Operations Center this morning about hygiene and at-risk populations. The livestream was originally scheduled for 11 but has been pushed back to 11:45.

You can watch online on the department’s coronavirus web page or on the DHSS Facebook page.

