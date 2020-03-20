Wawa stays open but stops self service inside stores

Wawa will adjust its self-serve beverage and bakery service and close for one hour every night for deeper cleaning as part of efforts to deal with the threat of coronavirus and meet customer and employee needs.

Effective Friday, March 20, Wawa is introducing the following temporary changes in-store:

A Wawa associate will serve coffee to customers.

Wawa is temporarily suspending all self-service fountain beverages, Icee drinks, cappuccino and iced coffee.

Wawa will be individually bagging all bakery products for customers.

In order to remain open safely, Wawa has enhanced its cleaning and quality standards by increasing the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting all touch points and surfaces.

Wawa is adjusting store hours and implementing overnight closure between 2 and 3 a.m. at all locations for additional store cleaning, sanitation and stocking.

For information, visit https://www.wawa.com/alerts/COVID-19-safety-readiness .