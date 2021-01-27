With limitations, five CHEER centers to reopen Monday

Five of CHEER Inc.’s seven activity centers — closed to Sussex County seniors since early December during the coronavirus surge — will reopen Monday with COVID-19 health protocols, space limitations and reservation requirements in place.



Centers in Georgetown, Greenwood, Long Neck, Ocean View and Milton will reopen Monday but under limited space conditions due to current public health guidelines.



COVID-19 regulations require masks and 6-foot social distancing at the centers, which can only allow 30% capacity based on square footage of each facility.

“We are only reopening to 30% capacity to be able to maintain all the social distancing. All the protocols will remain in place,” said CHEER CEO Ken Bock.



CHEER spokeswoman Carolyn O’Neal added that bus capacity is also limited.



“So the numbers vary (at each center), but only three are allowed on (a) bus at a time, by reservation only,” she said.



CHEER members requiring transportation must call in advance to set up a pickup time. Senior members who do drive are asked to call their activity center to reserve a spot.



Meals will be served in centers, by curbside pickup and by Meals on Wheels. Reservations are required for meals at centers and curbside.



CHEER’s Harbour Lights center in Lewes and its Roxana center will remain closed. Roxana’s closure is due to physical constraints based on the small size of the building.



Harbour Lights had opened previously “but with minimal attendance … like two people coming to the center,” said Mr. Bock. “However, we are going to be reopening Harbour Lights again. There have been expressions of interest. It’s just not going to reopen next Monday.”



Seniors from Harbour Lights and Roxana can attend other CHEER centers.



“Harbour Lights (members) are going to Milton and offered transport. Roxana people are going to Ocean View,” Mr. Bock said.



Independent centers in Laurel and Bridgeville will also be reopening Monday, and CHEER will be resuming delivery of congregate meals at those sites on that date, Ms. O’Neal said.



There will be some resumption of limited activities in person at the centers, in addition to CHEER’s ongoing virtual programming.



To offer opportunities for CHEER members to socialize and exercise their brains and bodies, CHEER continues to offer several activities virtually. Members can use the Zoom app on their home computers. Members are asked to check in 10 minutes prior to the start time for each class or program. For more information, call the hosting center.



CHEER centers closed Dec. 4, after reopening in mid-August following an earlier COVID-19-related closure.



“CHEER is hoping things will get back to normal soon. In the meantime, call your center director for information,” said Ms. O’Neal.



Mr. Bock is optimistic, now that a coronavirus vaccine is available.



“As more and more people get vaccinated, hopefully, we see the numbers continue to flatten and go down,” he said. “Above all, safety has to be our first and primary concern. That’s what we are doing.”



CHEER’s Adult Day Program will reopen Feb. 8. For more information about that program, call 854-2882.