Woodbridge schools to remain hybrid through Dec. 18

BRIDGEVILLE — Woodbridge School District will remain in hybrid learning until the week of Christmas, officials announced.

In a post Tuesday, district officials said that Woodbridge schools would continue its hybrid model next week before moving to remote learning the week of Christmas. After winter break, remote learning will continue for the week of Jan. 4 to 8.

The district will reopen for hybrid on Monday, Jan. 11, in alignment with the governor’s recommended reopening date.

Woodbridge is the latest downstate district to determine its path forward following Gov. John Carney’s loose guidance last week that stated schools should close Dec. 14 to Jan. 11 — unless they’re not facing difficulties to continue operating hybrid.

Ultimately, it was up to the discretion of district and charter leadership to determine how to proceed through the winter holidays. Decisions varied.

Tuesday night, Appoquinimink — located in lower New Castle County — set an anticipated hybrid return date for Jan. 11. The district has been remote this week, following the board’s emergency meeting last Thursday in response to the governor’s announcement. While the board had voted then to move to remote for this week, they didn’t set an end date.

On Monday, Caesar Rodney’s school board also decided to follow the governor’s guidance, opting to keep school buildings closed until Jan. 11. Its schools had been remote since last week, after Kent County’s COVID-19 data went all red, indicating significant community spread.

Smyrna opted to begin remote instruction this week ahead of the state’s recommendation.

Seaford announced it would follow the governor’s recommendation and move to remote Monday, Dec. 14, as will Lake Forest.

Milford will continue with hybrid this week for its students in pre-K through eight before moving to remote learning Dec. 14. Milford High was hybrid Monday and Tuesday, and returned to remote Wednesday. All grade levels are anticipated to return Jan. 11.

Indian River rolled out a compromise, remaining hybrid until the week of Christmas break and staying remote through the first week of January.

Cape Henlopen decided it would remain open despite the state’s recommendation. Polytech made a similar decision, stating that the district will “make good use of the time between now and Dec. 14 to continually monitor district health and operational data and assess the safety of our hybrid learning models.”

Laurel and Delmar announced in November they would be remote until the new year. Following the release of Kent County’s data last week, Capital opted to move to remote instruction until Jan. 4.