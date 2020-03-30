Worker at Ferris School positive for coronavirus

WILMINGTON — A worker at Ferris School has tested positive for coronavirus, the Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families said Monday.

The agency said the employee has not come to work “for an extended period of time” but the building is being cleaned regardless. Staff have been told to monitor themselves for symptoms and the area where the worker was stationed was immediately closed off to others in the building.

Ferris School is a Level V secure care facility for juveniles. All youth being kept there, as well as their families, have been notified on the test result.

No other staff member has reported any symptoms.

“As Delaware continues to face this public health emergency, we are working diligently to protect our youth and staff from the potential spread of COVID-19. This is an extremely difficult time for youth to be away from their families and we recognize that this notification adds additional stress,” Josette Manning, the department secretary, said in a statement. “To that end, we have provided resources, like onsite therapists, to help staff better support youth and families during this time. We thank our families for their patience and understanding, and thank our dedicated staff who put the needs of our youth first every single day.”

The agency has limited visitation, implemented screening and increased cleaning procedures over the past few weeks.

Delaware has seen 232 official coronavirus cases, with six deaths.