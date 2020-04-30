WSFS Community Foundation pledges $100K for COVID-19 relief

WILMINGTON – WSFS Bank announced on Thursday a $100,000 pledge from the WSFS Community Foundation to further assist local organizations with COVID-19 relief efforts. The foundation recently contributed $200,000 to eight organizations that are also engaged in the fight against the virus.

As the pandemic continues to impact the region, so does the need for relief assistance. The grants will be distributed to the following organizations:

$10,000: Food Bank of Delaware (Delaware)

$10,000: Delaware Restaurant Education Foundation (Delaware)

$10,000: Henrietta Johnson Medical Center (New Castle County, DE)

$10,000: La Red Health Center (Sussex County, DE)

$10,000: Catholic Social Services of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia – Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia (Philadelphia)

$10,000: Esperanza Health Center (Philadelphia)

$10,000: Chosen 300 Ministries (Philadelphia)

$5,000: Bucks County Housing Group (Bucks County, PA)

$5,000: Bucks County Opportunity Council (Bucks County, PA)

$5,000: Cherry Hill Food Pantry (Camden County, NJ)

$5,000: Joseph’s House of Camden (Camden County, NJ)

$5,000: Lutheran Ministries of New Jersey (New Jersey)

$5,000: Project Hope New Jersey (Camden County, NJ)

“Our nonprofits are struggling to keep pace with increased needs and our communities are feeling that distress. We are standing by our local nonprofit organizations as they are serving others during these difficult times,” said Vernita Dorsey, Senior Vice President, Director of Community Strategy, WSFS Bank.

“There is always a silver lining in times of crisis and WSFS continues to commit resources to those directly in our communities that need the most help,” said Carrie Leishman, Executive Director of the Delaware Restaurant Education Foundation. “This contribution offers critical support for displaced hospitality workers dependent on their paychecks to support their families. One in 10 Delawareans work in the restaurant and foodservice industries and WSFS’ contributions will reach every neighborhood in Delaware.”

In addition, WSFS Bank recently made a $3 million contribution to the WSFS Community Foundation to fund future contributions throughout its footprint.

WSFS and its foundations are also accelerating more than $100,000 in annual commitments to local nonprofits.

COVID-19 has impacted various organizations, some directly and others indirectly. To honor social distancing, many nonprofits have cancelled or postponed their annual fundraising events and are feeling the impact of lost funding on their communities. This acceleration will allow these organizations to continue their important work to provide crucial assistance for the homeless, educational services, in addition to basic food related needs.

For more information about the steps WSFS has taken to keep our Associates and Customers informed and safe, please visit wsfsbank.com.