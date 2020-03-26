YMCA to offer child care services for essential personnel, food distribution

Emergency personnel and essential staff will have another resource for child care next week at the YMCA.

On Monday, three YMCA locations — Sussex Family, Bear-Glasgow and Brandywine — will offer childcare services, according to a press release.

“For 175 years, the Y has been here for our communities in times of crisis, and this is no different. We have been working diligently on plans and partnerships to provide needed programs and services to Delawareans,” Deborah Bagatta-Bowles, YMCA of Delaware CEO, said in a prepared statement. “Our commitment to the community remains strong. The work our Y is tackling is critical and will be an essential part of our state’s response, and an important pathway back to wellness.”

The services are open to the public and care is available for school age children, ages 5 to 12, from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Y staff will provide children with arts, crafts, games, sports, homework help, movies and supervision.

Those interested in utilizing these services should visit www.ymcade.org/emergency-child-care or email childcare@ymcade.org for more details and to register.

The Central and Walnut Street YMCAs will be offering child care to families who are essential personnel and have already been enrolled at those sites. As the demand for emergency child care increases, the Y will look at opening other facilities to support our essential personnel and first responders.

Other Y facilities are also offering food distribution to those in need, the release states.

In partnership with the Food Bank of Delaware, the Bear-Glasgow Family YMCA, Brandywine YMCA, Central YMCA,Western YMCA and Dover YMCA will act as food distribution sites.

Community members will be able to pick up boxes of pre-packaged non-refrigerated/non-perishable food staples, according to a release. Days and times may vary by location and week, so please visit www.ymcade.org/food-distribution for the most up to date information.

