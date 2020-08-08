Young adults make up majority of COVID-19 infections in Delaware

In Delaware, 18-to-34-year-olds remain the age group with the highest rate of COVID-19 infections, a status they have held since mid-July.

Per the latest data from the Delaware Department of Health, there are 4,831 people infected in that age group along with 3,726 35-to-49-year-olds, 3,225 50-to-64-years-olds and 2,598 people over the age of 65.

Children remain the least impacted group with just 1,122 Delawareans below the age of 18 being infected.

There are currently 15,502 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 14,502 confirmed cases and 1,000 probable cases. Of those positive cases, 1,204 can be traced to long-term care facilities.

The number of hospitalizations in the state fell by one, bringing the the count down to a new record of 36, or a rate of 0.4 hospitalizations per 10,000 people.

So far, 590 people in Delaware have died from the virus, 362 of whom lived in long-term facilities.

In New Castle County there are 7,161 cases while Kent and Sussex counties have 2,277 and 5,281 cases respectively.

Sussex County has remained a hotspot with a rate of 304.7 positive cases per 10,000 people.

Rates in New Castle and Kent counties are less than half that with New Castle County having 125.6 cases per 10,000 people and Kent County having 128.9 cases per 10,000.

The Georgetown area in particular has a very high density of positive cases with a rate of 703.7 positive cases per 10,000 people.