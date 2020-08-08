During Delaware’s state of emergency, coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic appeared outside our normal paywall as a public service. As of June 1, a subscription is needed to read an unlimited number of stories. Get your first month of digital access for $5.99. Subscribe now.

Young adults make up majority of COVID-19 infections in Delaware

Aug 8th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

In Delaware, 18-to-34-year-olds remain the age group with the highest rate of COVID-19 infections, a status they have held since mid-July.

Per the latest data from the Delaware Department of Health, there are 4,831 people infected in that age group along with 3,726 35-to-49-year-olds, 3,225 50-to-64-years-olds and 2,598 people over the age of 65.

Children remain the least impacted group with just 1,122 Delawareans below the age of 18 being infected.

There are currently 15,502 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 14,502 confirmed cases and 1,000 probable cases. Of those positive cases, 1,204 can be traced to long-term care facilities.

The number of hospitalizations in the state fell by one, bringing the the count down to a new record of 36, or a rate of 0.4 hospitalizations per 10,000 people.

So far, 590 people in Delaware have died from the virus, 362 of whom lived in long-term facilities.

In New Castle County there are 7,161 cases while Kent and Sussex counties have 2,277 and 5,281 cases respectively.

Sussex County has remained a hotspot with a rate of 304.7 positive cases per 10,000 people.

Rates in New Castle and Kent counties are less than half that with New Castle County having 125.6 cases per 10,000 people and Kent County having 128.9 cases per 10,000.

The Georgetown area in particular has a very high density of positive cases with a rate of 703.7 positive cases per 10,000 people.

Reach staff writer Noah Zucker at nzucker@newszap.com

Helpful Coronavirus links

Delaware Division of Health Coronavirus Page
CDC: About the Coronavirus Disease 2019
CDC: What to do if You Are Sick
Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
AP News Coronavirus Coverage
Reopening Delaware: Resources for Businesses
Delaware Phase 2 guidance

Have a question, tip, or resources about the coronavirus pandemic? Submit it to our newsroom and we’ll do what we can to provide answers.

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie