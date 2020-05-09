Youngest coronavirus fatal victim, 22, reported in state update

SMYRNA – On Saturday, the Division of Public Health said a 22-year-old victim has died in connection with COVID-19, Delaware’s youngest reported fatality so far.



In its latest public update, the DPH announced eight additional deaths overall – five females and three males. Four were Sussex County residents, two each were from Kent and New Castle counties. The oldest person was 103 years old and all had underlying health conditions, the DPH said.



Six of the deceased individuals were residing in long-term facilities and there have been 143 overall.



On Friday, the DPH noted that the youngest victim so far had been 26 years old.



The DPH said it would not confirm specific individual case details to protect personal health information. Reported data was based on information received as of 6 p.m. Friday.

Since March 11, 221 Delawareans overall have died from coronavirus-related complications – the oldest being 103 years old. A total of 117 females and 104 males have died. New Castle County and Sussex County have seen 93 and 90 deaths, respectively, and 38 Kent County residents have died.



An additional 166 positive cases were announced, upping the state’s total to 6,277. Kent County had 22 more, New Castle 91 and Sussex 54 additional cases. One case was subtracted from the unknown category and there are currently 27 overall. Data are provisional and subject to change.



There were 162 more recoveries, upping the grand total to 2,450 overall. There was one less hospitalization and four less patients critically ill.



Sussex County has now seen 157.5 positive cases per 10,000 residents, followed by Kent County with 56.3 and New Castle County 28.6.



There have been 23,019 negative tests overall, based on preliminary results.

DPH said there is ongoing expanded community testing in Sussex County. Available sites are posted online at coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing/. No physician’s order is required for a test.



These sites do not require a physician’s order. DPH said community testing sits are for community members and employees along the Route 113 corridor in Sussex County, including areas as far west as Seaford/Laurel with a focus on employees of essential businesses, at-risk populations and their families, those exposed to someone with COVID-19, or someone caring for a sick family member with COVID-19.



Operating hours for the sites may be limited by the number of supplies available for the specific event.



The state considers patients fully recovered seven days after symptoms are resolved. DPH said that Three days after symptoms resolve, patients are no longer required to self-isolate at home; however, they must continue to practice strict social distancing for the remaining four days before returning to their normal daily routine.



Statewide testing at standing health facility testing sites require a physician’s order or prescription to be tested (Bayhealth patients will be pre-screened via phone without needing to see a provider first). These are not walk-in testing sites.



In New Castle County, individuals can call ChristianaCare at 1-302-733-1000 and Sussex County residents who do not have a provider can call the Beebe COVID-19 Screening Line at 645-3200. Individuals awaiting test results should wait to hear back from their medical provider.



Those without a primary care provider can call the DPH Call Center Line at 1-866-408-1899.



The DPH Call Center does not have test results.



In New Castle County, individuals can call ChristianaAnyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 211. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.



In addition, the DPH asks any Delaware health care, long-term care, residential, or other high-risk facility with questions or concerns to email: DPH_PAC@delaware.gov or call the DPH Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 and press ext. 2.



Questions can also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.



For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.