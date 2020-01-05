2020 vision for State News includes politics

Actress Jane Levy graces the cover of “Your Weekly TV Companion” debuting today in the Delaware State News.

DOVER — Some notes and quotes between headlines and deadlines …

***

Happy New Year!

We are expecting 2020 to be quite busy, starting with the return of the General Assembly this month and coverage of the candidates in this big election year.

Delaware State News state government and political reporter Matt Bittle said he anticipates gun-related legislation will be among the most debated.

Last year, Senate Bill 163, which would have prohibited the sale, purchase or transfer of 45 specific long guns and 19 handguns, as well as “copycat” weapons that meet certain criteria, never made its way out of a Senate committee headed by Senate President Pro Tempore David McBride, D-New Castle.

After SB 163, the bill’s primary sponsor, Rep. Bryan Townsend, D-Newark, failed in an attempt to suspend rules and have the bill brought to the floor, he vowed to bring the issue back this year.

“The dynamic in the Senate Democratic caucus will be interesting to watch,” said Mr. Bittle.

You will also likely read quite a bit about marijuana legislation this year as advocates continue a hard push to pass it.

“We could see votes on reinstating the death penalty,” added Mr. Bittle. “Education funding will again be discussed, especially if Chancery Court rules on a lawsuit that would require the state to provide more money to needy students.”

It will also be worth watching what’s happening in the legislature in relation to the 2020 elections.

This is Gov. John Carney’s fourth year and he will be on the ballot again in November, as will five other Democrats holding statewide offices. Democrats now hold all statewide offices. Up for election this year are governor, lieutenant governor, and insurance commission, and U.S. Senate and U.S. Representative seats held by Chris Coons and Lisa Blunt Rochester.

***

We’re kicking off the first Sunday of the year with a new booklet, “Your Weekly TV Companion.”

The cover features Jane Levy, star of NBC’s musical comedy-drama “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”

The TV Companion has feature pages with the week’s Best Bet and Best Movies.

The listings grids will also be color-coded to make it easier to spot movies, sports and news programs.

Our puzzle fans will be happy to know the Sunday booklet also offers more.

You’ll get two Crossword puzzles, two word search puzzles and Sudoku. Additionally, we debut two new features, “Screen Scramble” and “Take 5.”

We will continue to include color comics, horoscopes and Dear Abby in the section.

Let us know what you think. Email comments to newsroom@newszap.com.

***

On New Year’s Eve, the Delaware State News posted a video slideshow of every front page from 2019.

It’s always fun to look back on 365 days of work, and remind ourselves that we have the unique challenge of creating a new product every day.

See the “2019 Front Pages of the Delaware State News” video and read the year in review column at delawarestatenews.net.

***

The next installment of the Delaware State News Monthly Newsletter will go out on Monday.

The monthly newsletter offers links to the newspaper’s best stories from the past month, and includes insights on upcoming Delaware State News features, projects, events and activities.

Sign up to receive it at delawarestatenews.net/newsletters.

Reach Executive Editor Andrew West at awest@newszap.com