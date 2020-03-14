Coronavirus concerns have kept our reporters and editors busy

DOVER — Some notes and quotes between headlines and deadlines …

***

News from the past week certainly seems unprecedented. Indeed, our staff was challenged to keep up with so many coronavirus-related developments and precautions.

On Thursday, we experienced a whirlwind of updates and cancellations.

We’re doing our best to post content at delawarestatenews.net as soon as possible.

We appreciate how many of our community news providers have emailed us with updates on events, so our pages remain a reliable source of information.

Hopefully, our coverage will relieve some of the community’s concerns.

As a public service, most of the coronavirus-related content at delawarestatenews.net will be complimentary, outside of the website’s paywall.

From our business community, we have learned about several businesses implementing work-at-home strategies. Many of the Delaware State News staff members are practicing this, too.

***

On Friday, someone shared a column from a 1918 edition of the Baltimore Sun.

Headlined “War, the flu forcing us to simpler life of an older day,” it was published during the time of another pandemic.

“Between war and Spanish influenza, twentieth century folks are having a genuine taste of simple life and finding it not exactly palatable,” wrote columnist Emily Lantz.

A century ago, the pandemic meant Americans had to do without luxuries.

We can relate to staying at home right now, but it is hard to imagine that they could only make essential phone calls and had to run their own errands, often without cars.

“Owing to restrictions upon gasoline, county gentlemen, whose motors were wont to skim swiftly on Sunday mornings along public highways, are seen jogging on horseback to the nearest town to pick up a Sunday paper,” she wrote.

What a difference a century makes. Today, we’re still enjoying cell phones, cable television and carriers who drive the paper to your home each morning.

“With theaters and churches closed, there is, in the language of the comic song, ‘nothing to breathe but air, nowhere to go but out, nowhere to come but in,’” she wrote. “One modern joy at least is left us — the Victrola and player piano have not been wrested from the simplified home.”

***

In last week’s column, we outlined the developments in the Delaware presidential primary.

Elizabeth Warren’s campaign has not officially withdrawn yet, but Delaware Elections Commissioner Anthony Albence said the necessary form is still expected.

U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, of Hawaii, is still campaigning. However, she did not petition Delaware to appear on the ballot.

And, as an afterthought from last week, we asked Mr. Albence about whether Delaware faced additional costs with Roque “Rocky” de la Fuente, a wealthy San Diego, California, businessman and perennial candidate, creating a Republican primary with President Donald Trump.

“The cost of the Presidential Primary is a little under $1 million,” Mr. Albence said. “This cost is basically the same if one or two parties are on the ballot.”

Delaware’s presidential primary date is April 28.

It will be Joe Biden vs. Bernie Sanders on the Democratic Party ballot.

The last day to register to vote in the Delaware primary is April 4.

***

Starting Monday, the Delaware State News will be offering a “Sussex County edition” for newsletter subscribers.

Our “Heart of Sussex” newsletter subscribers will begin receiving the emailed newsletter Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

We will be aggregating the biggest news from Sussex County, along with the best content of statewide interest, with links to stories at delawarestatenews.net.

Sign up for the free newsletter at delawarestatenews.net/newsletters.

