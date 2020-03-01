Delaware State News appreciates loyalty of readers

Note to readers

The Delaware State News strives to provide our customers with valued products and services at competitive prices.

We pledge to serve our communities with a dedication to conscientious journalism.

To keep up with the economic demands and changes in our industry, we are announcing an increase to home-delivered and digital subscriptions.

Effective April 1, a seven-day Delaware State News subscription will be $19.99 for four weeks or $17.99 with recurring credit card payments.

The increase amounts to just 50 cents per week.

Sunday-only home delivery will increase by 25 cents per week. It will be $8.99 every four weeks by invoice or $7.99 with recurring payments.

All home delivery subscriptions include unlimited digital access.

An unlimited digital subscription will now be $6.99 for four weeks, just a dollar more.

No change in newsstand prices is planned at this time.

***

DOVER — The Delaware State News prides itself on its relationship with you.

We’re your local newspaper — one written of, by and for the people.

It’s a special bond we have, one that we do not take for granted.

Many of you have watched it grow from its feisty beginning as the first daily newspaper in the capital of the First State.

And, many of you have become loyal readers.

You love us. You curse us.

You feel this is your newspaper. That’s what we mean about the special bond we have.

How many other products or services make you feel this way?

Likely none.

Why? Well, it’s because the local newspaper has value and it may be more than you realize at first glance.

For a small fee, we connect you with your community.

We inform with news and advertising.

We amuse and entertain with features, comics and puzzles.

And, we provide the community with a unique forum where ideas and opinions can be shared freely. All the while, we do not tell you what to think.

We believe in giving you the information you need to make decisions daily.

And, we do so in a unique and responsible way as a First Amendment-conscious company whose profits are reinvested into community journalism, rather than passed along to disinterested shareholders, as is the case with our closest newspaper competitors in Delaware.

***

The above words were first written in this column in 2015.

They still hold true today.

Our commitment has not changed, but our industry certainly has. That’s why we’re announcing a modest increase in subscription rates today.

National retail strategies have cut back on community newspaper spending.

The price of newsprint went up with ill-timed tariffs on product coming from Canada and has not come down.

More and more Delawareans are consuming news and information digitally.

That’s not to say that we do not have a strong, loyal base of print readers. We’re blessed to have so many customers who cherish the warmth of coffee and a newspaper every morning.

We intend to keep up with your daily habit of retrieving your morning newspaper from the driveway.

But we’re also well down a new delivery route of digital news to those who prefer its convenience — reading whenever, wherever and on whatever device they choose.

The truth is that we have more readers seeking out our content than ever before.

When you consider today’s readers, there are multiple methods in which we serve them as subscribers: home delivery, newsstand sales, e-editions, unlimited views of stories at delawarestatenews.net.

And we’re also appealing to those who prefer to just graze, scanning the headlines in one of our newsletters or following links from social media. Our hope with each of those casual readers is that they will find our content meaningful and helpful in daily life and become one of you — subscribers.

***

Here at the Delaware State News, we are adapting to today’s economic changes and challenges.

One way that many of you likely have noticed is in our monthly publications — The Greater Dover Extra, Smyrna Extra, The Chronicle and The Sussex Post. We have been able to create a great match of local news and features content and advertising options that meet the needs of small businesses in the communities these publications serve.

You also have seen advertisements for our new events and initiatives, such as Stars of Delaware – which is creating quite a bit of excitement with its return after a 15-year absence.

As it relates to today’s column, we also want you to know that your support of local unbiased journalism is critical to our future — whether it is with a print subscription or a digital one.

We’re in a period that has been dubbed the “subscription economy” – consider Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, etc. Americans are “subscribing” to what they desire and making smart digital choices.

We believe we have a bright future with modern readers who will recognize our journalism as “The Delaware State News” — in whatever form they consume it.

That’s the kind of close connection we strive to have with our readers. In this digital world, we’re better able to tell what you’re reading, what you’re enjoying, what you’re talking about. In turn, we will be better able to focus on the journalism that you expect from us.

Thank you for your support and readership.