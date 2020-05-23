Newshound’s comic con look draws best-in-show honor

The Delaware State News won “Best in Show” in the self-promotion category with its Newshound artwork for Comic Con.

DOVER – Some notes and quotes between headlines and deadlines …

***

Our beloved mascot Newshound deserves a pat on the head for her comic book superhero persona.

Lee Hoover and Heather Cregar earned a “Best in Show” recently in the category of newspaper self-promotion in the annual Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association contest.

Artwork of Newshound, donning a cape and an action pose, was used to promote Dover’s Comic Con last year.

“This original artwork, in comic book style, lifted this entry to the top,” a judge remarked. “Effective use of white space and nice, clean layout. You definitely make the connection that this is a comic-con event.

The honor was one of four first-place awards for the Delaware State News in the advertising and editorial contest.

Other honors:

•Sports Column, first place: Andy Walter, our longtime sports editor, was honored for a piece on Brian Floriani, a Dover High alum, who gave up a career as a golf pro to help gets books into the hands of needy children in Chicago.

•Local Government, first place: Reporter Craig Anderson was honored for his series on the work of community-minded town and city government elected officials.

•Retail advertising, Large Print, first place: Susan Short, Joy Ferrio and Sharon Harvey were honored for a Willis Ford advertisement.

•Breaking News Photo, second place: Photographer Marc Clery captured an image of a father clutching his children while fleeing an apartment fire in Dover.

•General News Photo, Second Place: Mr. Clery’s photo of a vigil after a fatal fire in Sussex County was selected by a judge who wrote the image “captured the emotion after an unimaginable tragedy.”

•Sports Action Photo, Second Place: Mr. Clery’s photo of a Caesar Rodney-Padua girls soccer action shot grabbed a judge’s attention. “This is just a clean peak action shot,” the judge wrote. “The two suspended in the air and the expressions make the image.”

•Education reporting, Second Place: Brooke Schultz, in her first year with our newspaper, was honored for a story on suicide prevention work in school wellness centers.

The Salisbury Independent, a sister publication of the Delaware State News won second place for special section. Darin Powell and Greg Bassett were honored for their work on the National Folk Festival program.

The Delaware State News competes with other small daily newspapers in the region. Best-in-show honors are selected from the first-place winners from newspapers of all sizes.

Instead of the annual ceremony, awards were announced via online presentations daily May 11-15. MDDC Press Association members from 52 publications submitted nearly 1,900 entries.

The Iowa Press Association handled the judging.

***

Last week’s column centered on efforts schools are making to ensure graduations will be special to the class of 2020.

The Delaware State News will be publishing keepsake booklets for Kent County schools.

“They’ll have their yearbook, but this is just going to highlight them,” said Brenda Wynder, superintendent of Lake Forest School District.

The school has repurposed some of the usual funds for senior events to the booklet and other special gifts.

Last year, Dr. Wynder’s daughter Shayla graduated from Lake Forest High and she has been thinking about what graduations mean to students and parents.

“There are all the emotions and expectations that parents have from the prom to the awards ceremony to the graduation ceremony,” she said. “There are normally about six weeks from prom to graduation where you’re just very involved with your children. Nothing can replace that to me. So you try to do what you can.”

Dr. Wynder said she sees resiliency in the seniors.

“I think part of it is that they’re starting a new chapter and the excitement of that is helping keep up their enthusiasm,” she said. “I’m hoping they can close out this pandemic and get back to some normalcy so their next chapter does not start out on a bit of downward spiral.”

The tentative dates for release of the Class of 2020 booklets: Dover High, June 7; Lake Forest High School, June 21; Milford High School, June 28; Polytech High School, July 5; Caesar Rodney, August 2; Smyrna, August 2.

Starting June 1, DelawareStateNews.net will have special pages where photos and messages can be posted at no charge.

***

We have a fun section that may help you pass some time while waiting for the world to safely reopen.

“Game On” will be included in the Friday, May 29, edition of the Delaware State News.

It will include crosswords, mazes, word searches, Sudoku and more. We believe readers of all ages will enjoy it.

***

Dover Comic Con is set to return to downtown Dover on Saturday, Aug. 15.

The Delaware State News’ W3 What Women Want Fest is still planned for Saturday, July 25, at Wild Quail Golf & Country Club.

You can get more information at www.DelmarvaEvents.net.