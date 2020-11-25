‘Stuffed’ Thanksgiving edition will include sales flyers, puzzle booklet

Happy Thanksgiving!

We have many reasons to be thankful and the list starts with readers like you.

Your support and readership motivate and inspire us to continue delivering on our promise of community journalism throughout the year.

We know 2020 has not been an easy year for any of us. And, certainly, we recognize our success depends on you.

Our local retailers also appreciate your business.

So, today, we are delighted to tell you that our annual “stuffed” Thanksgiving edition of the Delaware State News will soon be on store shelves. Be sure to pick up a copy at your favorite store!

(See list where it is available below.)

It will be packed with shopping ideas and savings.

This year, we are including a new edition of “Game On” – our popular section filled with crosswords, word searches, mazes and more. Readers of all ages will find something to help them pass the time while you await a wonderful holiday dinner with your family.

On the front page and inside, the Delaware State News is featuring volunteer Thanksgiving efforts that showcase our caring community.

Again, thank you for reading our newspaper and helping local journalism thrive! Have a wonderful Thanksgiving and holiday season!

Andrew West

Executive Editor

Delaware State News

P.S. — We have a great Black Friday offer, too. You can get six months of unlimited digital access to DelawareStateNews.net for just $1 per week. Subscribe now and be sure to use promo code: Offer20