A timeline of coronavirus in Delaware

FROM THE HOME OFFICE – The dateline, as the newspaper business refers to the town in all caps at the start of our stories, was changed today to reflect work in the coronavirus era.

Our newsroom has been dark. But our journalists are still at work from wherever they are.

Like all of you, our way of life changed on March 11.

And, again on March 25, when we were divided into essential and non-essential workers.

It has been a time of uncertainty and a time of disruption.

We’re going to church on the internet, we’re taking our children to the dining room table for school.

We’re clumsily learning how to interact on Jetsons-like technology called “Zoom.”

We’re vigilant about our surroundings, challenged to see what can’t be seen.

We’re learning to “social distance” – well, many of us are. The rest seem to be irking those who want to stop the spread.

From our homes, we look outside and see the sun shining bright and the plants signaling it is spring. But it seems so much like hunkering down during a storm.

Who would have imagined a long line of cars at Dover International Speedway for food distribution and coronavirus testing instead of a stock car race?

We have no clear idea when we can rely on a calendar again.

We wish we could report the date that it will be safe to freely move about again.

“It’s really stressful,” said Delaware Division of Public Health Director Karyl Rattay recently. “It’s stressful for those in their own homes. It’s stressful for those who are watching the media every day and worried about what’s going to happen to them and their loved ones.”

So, how did we get here? And what all has happened in these past 25 days?

We thought the following timeline might help put all of this into perspective.

When you look back on all the headlines and deadlines of the past 25 days, it really is a lot to absorb.

Before you read on, we want to thank you for turning to us for information. More people than ever are reading our work and we’re humbled to be able to serve our community in this way.

Stay safe.

Timeline of the coronavirus in Delaware

Wednesday, March 11 – Delaware’s Division of Public Health announced that a 50-year-old University of Delaware staffer was the first to test positive for COVID-19.

Thursday, March 12 – Delaware Gov. John Carney issued a state of emergency, limiting gatherings to 100 or fewer people. Three additional coronavirus cases – all tied to the university staff member – were announced.

Delawareans, panicked by news of the coronavirus, grabbed up toilet paper and cleaning supplies, as well as groceries. Shelves were left bare in many stores.

The semifinals of the state high school basketball tournament, already moved from the University of Delaware to the gyms of high seeds, were canceled. A day earlier, there had been discussion of the games being played without spectators or limited to parents/guardians of the players.

The Delaware General Assembly announced lawmakers would not meet the following week.

Friday, March 13 – Gov. Carney orders schools to close for the next two weeks to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Among public schools, Polytech had already dismissed early for deep cleaning. Laurel had closed for two days to do so.

“The Delaware Division of Public Health has not recommended that we close schools,” Gov. Carney wrote in a letter with the order. “Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, I am directing Delaware schools to close.”

Schools were directed to work on plans for remote instruction.

Saturday, March 14 – Two New Castle County residents, also from the University of Delaware community, tested positive.

Delaware Supreme Court Justice Collins J. Seitz declared a judicial emergency, allowing scheduling leeway and limits on people in the courts.

Sunday, March 15 – A seventh positive case was announced in New Castle County.

“The number of patients being tested have increased significantly,” said Dr. Karyl Rattay, head of the state Division of Public Health.

Monday, March 16 – Gov. Carney banned all gatherings of 50 or more people and limited restaurants to takeout service only. He also ordered the closure of the state’s casinos.

The governor said his earlier directive on crowds went unheeded. “There were full houses at different places throughout the state, so we decided we need to take the step of closing the bars and restaurants.

Dover International Speedway and NASCAR announced the May 1-3 race weekend was postponed. New dates have not been set.

The state’s economic forecasting committee said state revenues may fall by $94 million because of the coronavirus changes.

Tuesday, March 17 – Schools created opportunities for families to have food for children during the school closures.

Delaware reported a new total of 16 positive coronavirus cases, including the first in Sussex County.

Bayhealth staffers look at a computer monitor during a drive-up coronavirus testing at Dover International Speedway Wednesday. (Delaware State News/Marc Clery)

Wednesday, March 18 – Bayhealth staff manned a drive-up coronavirus testing event at Dover International Speedway.

In total, the state reported 26 cases, including the first in Kent County and the first listed as critically ill.

“Today, we are experiencing a profound shock to our sense of normalcy,” said Health and Social Services Secretary Kara Odom Walker.

Dr. Walker urged Delawareans to limit social contact. “We need to act like we might be carrying the virus,” she said.

Delaware’s General Assembly postponed its session indefinitely.

Gov. Carney announced a loan program to help hospitality businesses with rent, utilities and other needs.

Boscov’s and Macy’s, anchor stores of the Dover Mall, announced they would be closing.

Thursday, March 19 – With the statewide number of positive cases at 30, Delaware’s hospitals tightened visitation. Bayhealth said no visitors would be allowed unless they met some outlined exceptions.

The Food Bank of Delaware organized a food distribution event in Georgetown. Demand was so high that traffic backed up for more than a mile.

Friday, March 20 – The state’s Department of Labor said unemployment claims were reaching its highest numbers since the more than 9,600 filed in January 2002. Exact numbers were not known, but a spokesman said the previous three days had more than that.

Hundreds of motorists lined up in long rows at Dover International Speedway for food handed out by the Food Bank of Delaware.

Saturday, March 21 – Gov. Carney orders the closure of Delaware beaches after seeing large clusters of beach goers enjoying the warm weather. “We weren’t seeing the social distancing that we need,” he said.

Sunday, March 22 – Gov. Carney issues a stay-at-home order and released a list of essential businesses that could remain open. The non-essential businesses were directed to close, starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 24.

In a front page story, the Delaware State News reported on a Harvard Global Health Institute report that said Delaware would face an extraordinary surge in hospital demands. In a “moderate” scenario in which 40 percent of adults in the Wilmington-Dover region contracting the virus, there would be a need for 1,766 beds – nearly three times what is available.

Monday, March 23 – Gov. Carney mandated that schools will be closed through May 15. The directive said no school calendars would extend beyond June 30.

Not only did runs on the groceries escalate, so did gun and ammo sales. A line of more than 30 people waited in a chilly drizzle outside of the Shooter’s Choice in Dover.

Gov. Carney declared a public health emergency to loosen some restrictions on providers and enable ways to obtain needed supplies.

Tuesday, March 24 – Gov. Carney’s emergency order was modified to suspend evictions and foreclosures.

Additionally, the state’s presidential primary date was moved from April 28 to June 2.

The Firefly Music Festival, which was has drawn tens of thousands of fans the past eight years, was canceled. It was to be held June 18-21 at The Woodlands at Dover International Speedway.

Wednesday, March 25 – Dover Air Force Base announced its first positive test on a day when the state reported a total of 119 with 14 hospitalized and seven critically ill.

Thursday, March 26 – Delaware announced its first two COVID-19 deaths, a 66-year-old Sussex resident and a 86-year-old New Castle County man. Both, the state said, had underlying conditions.

Delaware’s jobless rate soared to its highest for any month in 30 years with 10,790 people filing claims March 15-21.

Friday, March 27 – Gun shops and auto dealers, both initially deemed non-essential in the governor’s “stay-at-home” order were allowed to reopen. The condition: Customers had to make appointments, and only two are allowed per half hour.

Delawareans learned they would receive federal checks of about $1,200 each after President Trump signed the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill.

Saturday, March 28 – Delaware announced three more COVID-19 deaths.

In an inspirational local story, we shared how Linda Steele of Dagsboro had sewn more than 100 masks for nurses and others in the medical field.

Colleges described efforts to continue classes online. Said Delaware State University President Tony Allen, “It’s given us an opportunity to have our students learn on the devices that they have a natural affinity for.”

Sunday, March 29 –Gov. Carney ordered all travelers to Delaware to quarantine themselves for 14 days. “Now’s not the time to visit Delaware,” he said.

Monday, March 30 – In an insightful front page story, Delaware nurses described how the coronavirus has impacted their lives. “I have to say this for all our healthcare workers, not just nurses, they feel like they’re on the front line of a war,” said Leslie Verucci, president-elect of the Delaware Nurses Association.

A backlog of tests has left some Delawareans feeling frustrated and anxious. As of 11 a.m. that day, the state had received 3,048 tests.

The state said it was considering options for temporary hospitals where non-COVID-19 patients could be moved if hospitals experienced a surge. Among the sites: the former Milford Memorial Hospital.

Tuesday, March 31 – Gov. Carney said FEMA officials projected 2,000 – maybe 3,000 – new cases could be confirmed in the next two weeks. Additionally, the University of Washington released a report that said Delaware could anticipate a surge in the April 13-23 time period with up to eight deaths per day and up to 754 beds would be needed.

An increase of 55 new cases on this date were the most to date. Delaware reported a new total of 319 cases and 10 deaths.

Wednesday, April 1 – Gov. John Carney ordered that Delawareans to limit public gatherings, including funerals, to 10 people in his latest change to the state of emergency declaration. The order also requires businesses to limit customers in stores – especially during special senior shopping hours, mark six-foot spacing at check out lines, discontinue self-serve foods and designate staff to enforce limits.

The Division of Public Health said there needed to be heightened emphasis on protecting senior citizens.

Thursday, April 2 – In a call to action, Gov. Carney issued a list of critical needs, such as masks and wipes, and unveiled a new online tool to connect Delawareans with materials or supplies that could help organizations and medical providers.

Friday, April 3 – The number of cases reached 450, as of the state’s 5 p.m. report. Earlier in the day, Gov. John Carney warned the number would continue to go up as test results come in. He said Delaware health officials are keeping a close eye on hospitalizations, now with 63 COVID-19 patients, because a surge could overwhelm the medical system.

Saturday, April 4 – Delaware saw its biggest jump in cases and hospitalizations in its Saturday update.