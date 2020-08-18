2020 Sea Witch Festival cancelled due to COVID-19

REHOBOTH BEACH – Sea Witch 2020 will not be held, another cancellation casualty of the coronavirus crisis.

For the first time in 31 years, Rehoboth Beach’s fall spectacle has been postponed until Oct. 29-31 of 2021. It was to have been held this year Oct. 23-25.

Given Delaware’s current COVID-19 virus regulations, and for the safety of the festival attendees, vendors, musicians, volunteers and staff, the Rehoboth Beach/Dewey Beach Chamber made the decision to cancel the Sea Witch Festival this year.

The festival, traditionally held around Halloween, features a costume parade, a pet parade, games and other activities in Rehoboth.

Organizers are planning to come back in 2021 with an even bigger and better Sea Witch Festival.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the 2020 Sea Witch Festival slated for late October in Rehoboth Beach has been cancelled.

Organizers announced in a press release that a brand-new Sea Witch head parade balloon is currently in the beginning stages of production. The artist of the original 25-plus year old Sea Witch balloon, Ken Moody, is designing and producing an exact replica of the beloved Sea Witch to be flown in the 2021 parade.

In 2021, the new Sea Witch balloon will accompany the original balloon in her final flight down Rehoboth Avenue. The public can purchase a piece of history and a memory while helping contribute to the new balloon. After her final flight on Oct. 30, 2021, the original Sea Witch balloon will be disassembled, and authenticated pieces will be sold in limited quantities. Details regarding pre-sale of balloon pieces, with and without souvenir packaging, will be posted to the Sea Witch Festival page on the Chamber’s website beach-fun.com.

In addition to the new parade balloon, the 2021 “bigger and better” festival will include: expanded entertainment, kid’s activities, pumpkin carving contests with night glow, Apple Cider Donut Chomp game, Friday Bicycle Flight, and more.