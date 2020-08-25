2nd Annual WaterMel 5k run/walk to take place Sunday



LAUREL — The 2nd Annual Watermel 5k run walk will take place on Sunday in Laurel.

The start and finish location for the 5k is Janosik Park on Front Street. The event is sponsored by and benefits the MAR-DEL Watermelon Association. The Mar-Del Watermelon Association helps promote buying local watermelon from your local farmers, brokers, and industry suppliers in Delaware and Maryland.

The association support an annual banquet and watermelon queen pageant. The 2020 Watermelon Queen Leslie Webb will be at the 5k helping to serve local watermelon.

The 5k run walk starts at 8:30 a.m. with registration opening at 7:30 a.m. Information about online registration and race details can be found on races2run.com.

Precautions will be taken to ensure that Gov. Carney’s Phase Two guidance and the CDC guidelines are followed.