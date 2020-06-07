2nd Friday of Milford event to be presented virtually

MILFORD — The 2nd Friday of Milford Event for June 12 at 7 p.m. is “How to Stay in Touch Through Technology”. This is being done using Zoom technology and can also be accessed using a phone. In order to access, send either an e-mail to 2ndFriday.Milford@gmail.com or for phone-only access call and leave a message at (571) 296-0430. In either case leave your name and email address. Zoom invitations will be sent Friday, June 12. Phone calls will be made with information about how to get to the Zoom session. Early registration is encouraged.