82nd Annual Members’ Fine Art Exhibition debuts at RAL

REHOBOTH BEACH — The Rehoboth Art League will host three new exhibitions beginning Friday, July 17, on its historic Henlopen Acres Campus. The Corkran and Tubbs Gallery will feature the 82nd Annual Members’ Fine Art Exhibition. This exhibition annually showcases artwork by dozens of Rehoboth Art League member artists in a wide variety of media including paintings in pastel, watercolor, acrylic, oil, and mixed media, sculpture, photography, and more. Following a long-standing tradition at the league, a variety of awards of excellence will be presented. The awards judge for this year’s exhibit is Kristin Pleasanton, who has worked with the Delaware Division of the Arts (DDOA) for twenty years and now serves as the Division’s Deputy Director. Please note that there will not be an opening reception for this series of exhibitions, which will be on display at the Rehoboth Art League through August 23. For additional information on the Art League, its classes, events and exhibitions, visit the website at rehobothartleague.org or call 227-8408.