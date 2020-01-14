America returning to Dover Downs for 50th anniversary

DOVER,— America will perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center on Friday, June 26. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 21 at noon at doverdowns.com.

Prices range from $45 to $100. Special VIP packages will be offered for this show ranging from $199 to $250. Available packages include: Front Row Package (10 seats available) or the VIP Tour Package (100 seats available).

This year marks the 50th anniversary of perennial the classic-rock favorites.

Founding members, Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell (along with former band mate Dan Peek) met in high school in London in the late 1960s and quickly harmonized their way to the top of the charts on the strength of their signature song “A Horse With No Name.”

America became a global household name and paved the way with an impressive string of hits following the success of their first No. 1 single.

Other hits include “Sister Golden Hair,” “Ventura Highway,” “Tin Man” and “Sand Man.”

America last played to a sold-out Dover Downs crowd in January of 2016.