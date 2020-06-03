Arts series on The Green begins Thursday night

The acoustic duo of Rivers and Rhodes will close out the Performing Arts Series on The Green in Dover on Sept. 3. (Submitted photo)

DOVER — Fourteen weeks of free live music and entertainment on Thursday evenings begin this week with the 44th annual Performing Arts Series on The Green in Dover.

Residents and others are invited to bring their blankets or lawn chairs and please remember social distancing guidelines.

Programs begin at 7 p.m.

Thursday — Fazes featuring Greg Taylor (Jazz)

June 11 — Middle 8 (Rock ‘n’ Roll)

June 18 — Vaughn Bratcher Project (Jazz)

June 25 — The Honeycombs (Variety)

July 2 — Bad Avenue Band (Blues and Rock)

July 9 — Reptile World (Reptilian Demonstration)

July 16 — Bad JuJu (Blues)

July 23 — Comfort Zone* (R & B)

July 30 — Pretty Crazies (Family/Inclusion)

Aug. 6 — Cocktail at 3 (Variety)

Aug. 13 — Best Kept Soul (R & B)

Aug. 20 — Joe Baione (Jazz)

Aug. 27 — Reunion (Variety)

Sept. 3 — Rivers and Rhodes (Acoustic Duo)

Parking is available around The Green and nearby on Legislative Mall.

In case of inclement weather, call the Weather Line at (302) 736-7155.

For more information, visit www.cityofdover.com/parks/recs/home or call (302) 674-7541.

*Subject to change