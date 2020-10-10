Aunt Mary Pat to perform at breast cancer event



WILMINGTON — The Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition presents an evening of drinks, food, and laughter with the Queen of Delco, Aunt Mary Pat Nov. 5 at Catherine Rooney’s.

All proceeds benefit the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition’s survivorship programs.

This will be an in-person show with a meet and greet opportunity for all. Social distancing practices will be in place. This event will be recorded for later broadcast.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a silent auction, food, drinks, live show and a meet and greet.

To purchase the live VIP ticket, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aunt-mary-pat-comedy-fundraiser-tickets-119194675483

To purchase the streamed ticket, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lets-hear-it-for-the-girls-with-aunt-mary-pat-a-virtual-comedy-show-tickets-120138239709.