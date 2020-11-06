Balladeer Zahm to play Delaware State House

Charlie Zahm will perform at the Old State House Nov. 14. Reservations are required.

DOVER — On Nov. 13, Delaware Friends of Folk will present the next event in their 2020-21 Old State House concert series, inside the Old State House on The Green in Dover.

This month’s show features the robust vocals and guitar of Charlie Zahm. Mr. Zahm is one of the most popular soloists at Celtic music festivals, maritime and American traditional music events anywhere east of the Mississippi.

With a baritone voice some have described as “coming along once in a generation,” he weaves magical moments of Scottish and Irish history for the listener and viewer, with passion for the performance and a chosen repertoire pleasing to all members of the family. A master of the guitar as well, Mr. Zahm brings an authentic love and respect for the music he sings — and with dashes of humor and a light in his eyes.

He also performs period North American music from the 18th and 19th centuries, including music of the War Between the States, and is often asked to appear at Civil War re-enactments and concerts, as well as Colonial and Early American-themed events.

And he is in demand for his own approach to American cowboy ballads and country music, which shows his respect for the great musical abundance of the American West and the story songs of country radio.

This is the seventh season in the series which is produced in cooperation with the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs and First State Heritage Park and is supported by a grant from the Kent County Fund for the Arts.

The concert is free and open to the public. The one-hour performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. Due to Covid restrictions, seating will be by reservation only. Call 302-423-6052 to reserve your seat. Face masks are required.

Support is also provided by the First State Heritage Park, a partnership of State and City agencies under the leadership of Delaware State Parks and the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs. Delaware Friends of Folk are partially supported by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on www.DelawareScene.com.