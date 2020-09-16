Beginner Stained Glass at Rehoboth Art League



REHOBOTH BEACH — Learn the basic art and techniques of the age-old craft of stained glass in the “Beginner Stained Glass” class at the Rehoboth Art League on Mondays, Sept. 28 through Nov. 9 (no class on Oct. 19) from 1 to 4 p.m.

In addition to design layout, glass cutting and grinding, students will learn the copper foil method of stain glass construction, which involves wrapping the edges of each glass piece with copper foil tape and then joining pieces by soldering them together on both the front and back.

Each participant will complete one or two small panels in this six-week class.

In addition to the registration fee of $195 per person, there is a $20 supply fee to be paid to the instructor for solder, flux and foil. Students just need to purchase the stained glass and pattern for their project.

To register for this class, go to www.rehobothartleague.org or call the Art League at 227-8408 Ext. 112. All classes are held at the Rehoboth Art League, located at 12 Dodds Lane in Rehoboth Beach.