Best Bets: Celebrating Easter at a safe distance

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the regulations of social distancing will be felt especially hard this weekend as Easter Sunday activities will be affected with the cancellation of nonreligious events such as Easter Egg hunts and trips to see the Easter Bunny.

But there are a couple of places where you can take the kids to give them a somewhat normal experience.

The Easter Bunny will be making an appearance on Georgetown’s Circle on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.

Guests are asked to remain in their cars and wave to the big furry one as they ride around The Circle.

Before he goes to Georgetown, the Easter Bunny will visit the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

They will host a drivethrough visit and each child will be given a small prize of candy and eggs.

Guests are asked to enter the parking lot on the town hall side and exit near the post office. The Easter Bunny will greet each vehicle where folks are asked to remain.

World renowned singer Andrea Bocelli will sing at the Duomo of Milan on Easter Sunday sending a message of love and hope to the world during the coronavirus pandemic, but the Italian tenor says it’s not a concert. Instead, he calls it a “prayer.”

“I received this invitation by the mayor of Milan and by the authorities of the church and of course I answered yes. I’m very happy to do this,” he told the Associated Press. “Also, it’s not a performance. It’s not a concert. It’s only a prayer.”

“I will go there to pray, and I’d like to think that everyone listening to me sing can pray with me,” he said.

Accompanied by organist Emanuele Vianelli, Mr. Bocelli will sing at the historic cathedral for an audience of none because the Duomo, like most public places, are closed because of the spreading coronavirus. The performance, though, will air live on Mr. Bocelli’s YouTube channel at 1 p.m.

Connie Chow, the founder of DailyCaring.com, an information provider for primary caregivers, offered tips to celebrate while staying safe from the coronavirus.

Among the tips, she suggests creating simple Easter-themed decorations as a fun activity and placing them all around the house to brighten the mood.

Dye eggs for an Easter egg hunt or for a table display for an Easter-themed meal.

If you typically enjoy creating Easter baskets to give as gifts, you can creatively use household items to make great ones this year.

“You don’t even have to make the basket yourself. Just look around for an empty box and cover it with colored paper to make a festive container,” she said.

Once you have a basket or container, fill it with some DIY “grass” (cut plain or colored paper into thin strips) and some candy or decorations.

Since you might not be seeing the basket recipient for a little while, take a photo and send it to them or show it to them over a video call.

It’s always fun to get cards or letters in the mail. So why not make simple Easter cards to send to friends and family?

“You could make them by hand or print some out. They don’t have to be fancy. It’s the thought that matters most,” she said.

This year, move your celebrations online and have a virtual gathering instead with the use of Zoom, Skype, Google Hangouts or any one of a number of video conferencing programs.

If there are kids (or adults) who’d be interested, create an indoor Easter egg hunt by having one person hide eggs in a room and then letting everyone search for them. The prize for the most eggs could be one of the Easter baskets you made.

She cautions to remember how many eggs were hidden so you can make sure they’re all found.

Finally, ask family and friends to dress up in their Easter outfits (or bunny costumes) and take photos. Then, send the photos via email or text message to share the fun with each other.

Happy Easter!

Rollins reschedules

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Dover Downs announced Thursday that it has rescheduled all spring and summer upcoming entertainment at the Rollins Center.

Jeffrey Osborne

The following shows have been rescheduled to the below dates. All tickets will be honored from previous date of show. Refunds will be honored for up to 30 days after the new date is announced. If purchased via credit card, visit etix.com. Tickets purchased with cash will be refunded 30 days after the casino reopening date, which is still unknown.

•Strictly Sinatra Band – Rat Pack, originally scheduled for May 8 has been rescheduled to Friday, Dec. 4,

•Jeffrey Osborne, set for May 29, has been rescheduled to Friday, Sept. 25,

•Aaron Lewis’ June 5 show has been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 31

•America, which was to play June 26, is rescheduled for Friday, Jan. 29.

•The Supreme Reflections show, on Thursday, Aug. 13, will remain as scheduled.

For more information on Dover Downs Hotel & Casino closure and events, visit doverdowns.com/closure.

Movies at Milton

The Milton Theatre might be temporarily closed, but it doesn’t cease with efforts to bring the community together once again.

Announced earlier this year, the venue will be opening its outdoor area, Quayside, free to the public every Tuesday night for classic movie screenings complete with old school food and drink stands.

“Movies By The Broadkill: Milton Theatre Outdoor Summer Film Series” is fully supported by local businesses in Milton and provides a hopeful light at the end of the tunnel.

Here’s the schedule with sponsors.

June 9 – “Grease” – Sponsored by Highway One

June 16 – “Jurassic Park” – Sponsored by W Films

June 23 – “Cats” (Doggie Themed Day) Sponsored by Milton Chamber Of Commerce

June 30 – “Goonies” – Sponsored by The Parker Group

July 7 – “Raiders of the Lost Ark” – Sponsored by Dogs Days of Summer Festival

July 14 – “High School Musical” – Sponsored by The Chad Clifton Foundation

July 21 – “Night of the Living Dead” – Sponsored by Delaware Technical Community College

July 28 – “Cars 3” – Sponsored by Hurd Racing

Aug. 4 – “Sister Act” – Sponsored by Victoria VanMeter & Briccotto Family

Aug. 11 – “Wall-E” – Sponsored by JP Lacap and Fred Munzert

Aug. 18 – “Hairspray” – Sponsored by Bad Hair Day?

Aug. 25 – “Field of Dreams” – Sponsored by Irish Eyes Pub & Restaurant

Guests are asked to bring their own chair/blanket. All screenings are free but tickets must be reserved at www.MiltonTheatre.com.

Strike up the band

The Milford Community Band reports that it kicked off its 30th anniversary year of 2020 with a successful fundraising campaign.

Receiving donations from many community supporters and businesses, and funds from the Challenge Grant Initiative sponsored by the Delaware Division of the Arts, MCB raised $26,000 and is extremely grateful for the generosity of all of its supporters.

Now Showing

On DVD and download starting Tuesday is the story of Milton’s Bryan Stevenson, “Just Mercy” and Kristen Stewart in “Underwater.”