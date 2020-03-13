Best Bets: Coronavirus fears spur event cancellations

Celtic Harvest will perform Saturday at Smyrna Opera House. (Delaware State News file photo)

This weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day events may be a bit more subdued because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

Downtown Milford Inc. announced Thursday the postponement of Saturday night’s 10th annual St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl and Sunday’s Irish Dance and Concert.

According to a statement, officials said “We were very much looking forward to celebrating the big 1-0 with our community on Saturday night, but given the growing concern over COVID-19, the DMI Board made the difficult decision to postpone both Saturday night’s Pub Crawl and Sunday’s Irish Dance & Music Concert.

“It was a tough call to make — the events bring income to our downtown and uptown businesses and the weekend shines such a bright light on our amazing small town — but we need to prioritize the health and safety of our community, business owners, vendors, performers, volunteers and visitors.”

On Saturday, downtown Milford merchants were to be open and hosting crawlers from 6 to 9 p.m. with watering holes hosting folks over 21 years of age from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Sunday was to feature a concert by the Seven Rings Irish Band, a bagpiper and the McAleer School of Irish Dance, all at the Milford Senior Center.

For pub crawl bib refunds, visit Downtown Milford Inc. at 207 S. Walnut St. starting Monday. For concert refunds, visit Irish Rose at 42 N. Walnut St. starting Monday.

As of Thursday, Milford bars and restaurants will be open on Saturday but officials stress staying home if you are not feeling well.

Officials say they will discuss new date possibilities soon.

In Smyrna Saturday night, the Smyrna Opera House will host a special performance by Celtic Harvest. The local Irish/Scottish band is calling it quits this St. Patrick’s Day season due to members moving away from the area.

Celtic Harvest was formed 23 years ago when musical friends met at a Delaware Friends of Folk pick-in and learned that they had a mutual love of Irish and Scottish music. From that day until now, they have been the keepers of the flame of Celtic music in Delaware.

Celtic Harvest is Kathy Doyle (piano, ukulele, and vocals), Bob Frazier (guitar and vocals), Jan Crumpley (concertina, flute, whistle), Jim McGiffin (bass, banjo) and Mike Nielsen (harp, bouzouki).

Tickets for the 7:30 show are $20 general admission, $16 SOH members, senior citizens (65-plus), military, $10 children 12 and under.

To purchase them, visit SmyrnaOperaHouse.org, call 653-4236 or stop by the box office at 7 W. South St.

The Smyrna-Clayton St. Patrick’s Day Parade set for Sunday and Sheridan’s Pub annual block party, which was to be Saturday, has been canceled.

In Dover, the annual St. Patrick’s Day had already been delayed a week.

Due to a lack of volunteers, members elected to move the date of this year’s 23rd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival to Saturday, March 21, at 1 p.m. Festival Marketplace vendors will be set up at the Loockerman Way Plaza from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Organizers will be discussing its fate today with announcement expected this afternoon.

If you are still looking to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Dover, the Irish Society of Delmarva will hold its annual St. Patrick’s Day Party on Saturday, at Fraizer’s Restaurant, 9 E. Loockerman St. in Dover, from 6 to 11 p.m.

The evening includes a corned beef and cabbage dinner with a dessert table followed by dancing and singalongs with music provided by Affinity Entertainment with Alex Vaughan from 7 to 11 p.m.

There will also be raffles, door prizes and a free Irish music CD per family,

Tickets are $35. For more information and to purchase tickets, contact Robin Engstenberg at 302-674-4834.

At the beach, to ensure the safety “of our customers, suppliers, entertainers, and employees,” Highway One is postponing the opening weekend of their Dewey Beach businesses — The Rusty Rudder, Dewey Beach Liquors, Jimmy’s Grille Dewey and Hotel Dewey. The Bottle & Cork, northbeach and Ivy do not open until May.

At the Starboard in Dewey Beach, however, it will be business as usual for its opening weekend.

Today they will open their parking lot tented area with DJ Manny Mann and DJ Smoky all night.

Saturday at 3 p.m., Kristen & The Noise takes the stage outside in the tent. DJ Woody B and DJ Smoky finish up the night.

Bryen O’Boyle will entertain Sunday afternoon.

The Starboard is at 2009 Coastal Highway.

Mohr, Vassar canceled

Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, in partnership with Jay Mohr’s management team, have canceled tonight’s show the former “Saturday Night Live” comedian.

“We have traditionally been a vigilantly clean property. We clean all common, public areas with hospital-grade cleaning agents daily, as well as, wiping the machines daily and continually throughout the day. All these were common practice before, but we have also stepped it up since,” said Nick Policino, vice president and general manager of Dover Downs Hotel & Casino said in a statement.

Phil Vassar’s concert at Harrington’s Exhibit Hall set for Saturday has been canceled.

“Canceling this show is in the best interest of everyone and given the environment that we are in, I am glad we could come to this agreement with Jay Mohr and his team.”

All tickets purchased with a credit card will automatically be refunded. Any tickets purchased with cash will be refunded via a check.

At Harrington Raceway and Casino, this weekend’s shows with Beatles tribute band 1964 today and country music stars Phil Vassar have been canceled.

All online tickets will be refunded through Eventbrite over the next seven to 10 days.

Any questions about ticket prices or purchasing tickets can be directed to the Casino Gift Shop by calling 888-887-5687, Ext. 5246.

Dover Symphony canceled

The Dover Symphony Orchestra Spring Classical Concert set for Dover Downs Sunday has been canceled.

“As a community orchestra, we must support our community. Performances for our community are of major importance and our way of supporting our area of Kent County. However, with the concern that the coronavirus is spreading so quickly, and our orchestra and audience involve so many people in the high risk category (elderly), we feel it best to be on the safe side and postpone this performance,” said board president Nancy Pikulik Thursday on Facebook.

“This is the best way, in this situation, to support our community.

“So many of our audience and orchestra members come from areas outside of Dover. Dover is still not involved at the moment, however, we need to protect our community from the possibility that people from other areas can bring possible contaminants into the Dover area. I’m sure you understand my concern. We all must do our part to prevent additional spread of this rapidly spreading virus.”

Tickets will be honored at a future concert.

Fulkerson at State House

Tonight, Delaware Friends of Folk will present the final event in their 2019-20 Old State House concert series, inside the Old State House on The Green in Dover. The one-hour free performance will begin at 7:30 pm. Seating is limited.

This show features an acoustic performance by local guitar legend Joey Fulkerson.

Mr. Fulkerson is a well-known and respected musician, repairman and instructor with over 40 years of experience playing, teaching, and performing on a variety of stringed instruments. He has performed with noted local bands including Hyde Park, The Cutters, The Hurricanes and currently Nothin’ But Trouble. For a number of years, he was the touring guitarist and road manager for the “King of the Twist” Chubby Checker.

This is the sixth season in the series, which is produced in cooperation with the First State Heritage Park and is supported by a grant from the Kent County Fund for the Arts.

Any notice of cancellation will be posted on the Delaware Friends of Folk Facebook page.

Now Showing

New in theaters this weekend is Vin Diesel in “Bloodshot,” a biopic of Christian music star Jeremy Camp entitled “I Still Believe” and the controversial action-thriller “The Hunt.”

On DVD and download starting Tuesday is “Jumanji: The Next Level” and “Richard Jewell.”