Best Bets: Delaware State Fair from A to Z

Although it may look a bit different this year the Delaware State Fair opened Thursday and will go until Aug. 1 in Harrington. (Delaware State Fair photos)

If it’s the end of July, it must be time for the Delaware State Fair.

Although concerns over the coronavirus have things looking a little different with social distancing, a mask mandate and no concerts this year, there are still plenty of things to see and do this year in Harrington.

Let’s take an alphabetical trip around the fairgrounds to see what’s going on.

A — Country singer/songwriter Adam Calvert performs on the Hertrich Plaza throughout the course of the fair at 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.

He is quickly making a name for himself in the country music scene as an up-and-coming independent country artist. He has over 200 shows to his name and a role on MTV’s “Taking the Stage,”

B — The Beef Cattle Show will be on exhibit Wednesday from 4 to 9 p.m. at Quillen Arena.

C — Circus Hollywood is under an open-air surrounding to allow for more social distancing. Presented by Discover Bank, it is full of family entertainment. The outdoor experience includes acrobats, animals, stunts, clowns, and much more every day at noon and 8 p.m. at the Sponsor Court. Free seats should be reserved before the performance at DelawareStateFair.com.

D — Presented by Delmarva Buildings, the Disc-Connected K-9s are professionally choreographed, championship dogs with frisbee entertainment in their first year at the fair.

They are at the Machinery Lot at 11 a.m., 1:30, 4 and 7 p.m. Reserve your seats on the website.

E — Exhibits by FFA chapters around Delaware will be found in the Centre. You’ll be able to walk around in air-conditioned comfort too.

F — Food Lion partners with the fair each year for Hunger Relief Day. This year it will be held on Monday. Bring Food Lion canned goods to the fair for free gate admission before 6 p.m.

G — The Giraffic Menagerie will be again be set up in thebbb You can meet Twiggs and his friends and have fun with pony rides for an additional charge.

H — The ever-popular Hollywood Racing Pigs are back and ready to race around the track for a prize. Presented by Del-One and held in the Sponsor Court, it takes place at 1:30, 4 and 7:30 p.m. each day and requires a reservation on the website.

I — Put your culinary skills to the test in the Homemade Ice Cream Contest Monday in the Mann Tharp Pavillion. Check-in begins at 3 p.m.. Ice cream making starts at 3:30 p.m. with judging at 4:45 p.m. There will be no sampling this year.

J — The Junior and Open Breed Sheep Show will be livestreamed on the state fair website Thursday at 9 a.m.

K — Get up close and personal as you travel back in time with the King of Dinosaurs “Tyrannosaurus Rex” at the walkthrough Dinosaur Museum at the Machinery Lot for shows at 11 a.m., 2, 4, 5:30 and 8 p.m.

L — Children ages 5-17 will compete in the Lego Building Contest Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Quillen Arena.

There’s plenty of fun to be had at this year’s Delaware State Fair.

M — The Antique Machinery Showcase will feature antiques dating back to the early 1900s (some before), vendors, demonstrations and live music. That takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Quillen Arena.

N – The Dover Building is where you will find Needlework Department Demonstrations throughout the fair. Different aspects of needlework will be discussed Sunday at 1 p.m., Monday at 10 a.m., Tuesday at 9 and 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and Thursday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

O — The Open Dairy Cattle Show will be held at the Quillen Arena Sunday at 5 p.m.

P — The Poultry Show takes place at the Delmarva Building on Monday at 10 a.m.

Q — Questions about how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting things at this year’s Delaware State Fair. The website has a whole section on how to prepare for a visit and what the fair is doing to keep things safe and secure.

R — The Roost is back with beers from the local region, plus domestic favorites, This year, there will be food available for purchase and yard games. It is open from noon to 11 a.m.

S — The Saddle Performance Horse Show is set for Monday starting at 9 a.m. in the Quillen Arena.

T — The Young Farmers and Ranchers’ Antique Tractor Pull is on the books for Aug. 1 at 9 a.m. in the Quillen Arena.

U — Unlimited ride wristbands are available. The state fair has two deals for fairgoers this year. Get unlimited rides for any one day Monday-Thursday or any one day Friday-Sunday.

V — Vocal Trash is back to entertain this year. The fan favorite combines a cappella singing and instruments made out of up-cycled materials along with breakdancing. They will perform 3, 5, 7 and 9 p.m. on the Hertrich Plaza.

W — The Women’s and Youth Horseshoe Pitching Contest will be Aug. 1 at 9 a.m. in the Quillen Arena.

X — As usual, (E)xhibit Hall is the place to be to beat the heat. The air-conditioned building houses many Delaware State Fair sponsors, you can snap a picture and win prizes at the Social Spot and see WMDT-47 broadcast live each night.

Y —The Youth Showmanship and Fitting and Market Goat Show will be livestreamed on the fair’s website Thursday at 1 p.m.

Z — Zucchini, squash, lettuce and every other edible that’s good for you will be found in the Garden Vegetable Department throughout the fair in the Dover Building.

Fair gates open at 8 a.m. each day. Tickets are free from 8 to 11 a.m., half price from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and full price ($9 for those 13 years and above, $4 for those ages 6-12 free for kids 5 and under) from 4 p.m. to close.

For more information, visit DelawareStateFair.com.

Blues society jam tonight

The Central Delaware Blues Society jams are back.

The American Legion Post 2 in Dover welcomes the winners of the society’s local International Blues Challenge competition for 2020, Slim and the Perkolators, today from 6 to 9 p.m. at the outside pavilion.

Musicians who will like to join in the jam are asked to bring their own instruments and microphones.

The kitchen will be open and beverages will be available. Seating is available at tables in the pavilion or bring your own chairs.

‘My Delaware’

Mispillion Art League’s new exhibit, the annual “My Delaware” will run through Sept. 12 at MAL, 5 N Walnut St., Milford.

As part of the exhibit, there is also a display of work by featured artist, photographer Robert J. Neary. He has a long history in the field of photography, starting at age 8 with his father’s Leica camera. As a young man prior to embarking on a career in medical imaging, he found himself in Europe working for the Argentinian daily newspaper La Razon and British motoring magazines Auto Race and Rally and Auto Enthusiast.

He has also been a regular contributor of photographs for Prancing Horse, the magazine of the Ferrari Club of America, and in 2013 received a second-place award in the Ferrari SPA “Shoot Your Passion and Win” photo competition.

After retiring, he and his wife Jennifer moved to Delaware and joined MAL. He is also a member of several photography groups on Facebook and posts photos every day. He enjoys taking photographs of the wonderful Delmarva wildlife as well as car shows, air shows, and of course, his family and dogs.

The art league is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.

Film T-shirt sale

Now through July 31, the Rehoboth Beach Film Society will hold a Vintage Festival T-shirt Sale. Each year since 1999, the Rehoboth Beach Independent Film Festival featured a unique, artistically designed theme which appeared on a poster and an assortment of various style shirts.

An inventory of those short-sleeve t-shirts are now being sold for $5 each, cash only. Each shirt is 100% cotton with original silk-screen artwork printed on the back.

Visit https://www.rehobothfilm.com/store/ for sizes and colors. Shirts may be ordered by calling 302-645-9095, ext. 1.