Big Draw Festival ties art community together

Cathy Walls, left, and Rosemary Connelly, of the Mispillion Art League, will be handing out art kits and other goodies in connection with the Big Draw Festival DE Saturday the Milford Farmers Market. (Submitted photo/Robert J. Neary)

Unlike last year’s inaugural Big Draw Festival DE, this year won’t see folks drawing, creating art work and fanciful creations throughout the streets of Milford. The ongoing pandemic, unfortunately, put the brakes on that this year. But art will still be celebrated nonetheless.

The second annual Big Draw is a go this month with plenty of fun activities, although more home-based this year.

“We were charging ahead at the beginning of the year and then once we realized we weren’t going to be able to do the big live event like we did last year. we still didn’t want to cancel. We just thought, ‘Everybody’s canceling everything. But what can we do as artists? We ought to be able to think outside the box, be creative and come up with some way to offer an arts experience for the community even in light of this pandemic,’” said festival director Rosemary Connelly.

The result is this year’s festival with the theme of “A Climate of Change” with an emphasis on using art to explore recycling, reusing and protecting the planet.

The month will be filled with classes at the Mispillion Art League plus a raft of activities in which the whole family can partake.

“Last year we had a month of classes and then every Saturday we had outdoor events with families and kids and artists and non-artists. And, we closed the street and we had art activities and stuff. So this year we are still having classes in what we call our annex,” Ms. Connelly said.

“And it is large enough for us to space tables out far enough so everyone has their own table and everything’s cleaned before and after and disinfected and prepared so that people that can be can be far enough apart. We’re limited to 12 (students). Obviously we were able to have more people last year but we’re limited to that many this year.”

“Everyone has their own table, they wear masks and you the instructor wears a mask and all of the safety precautions are in place.”

While the activities are free, the classes are fee-based with most around $10. Many stick to the theme of the environment and reusing objects and are available for both young and old.

For more information on classes visit the Mispillion Art League’s website at MispillonArts.org.

On Saturday the Mispillion Art League will be giving away free art kits (while supplies last) as part of The 2020 Big Draw Festival DE. The art kits will be given away from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. next to the Milford Farmers Market.

The kit contains a bilingual Idea Book, with over a dozen art projects that can be made at home, as well as some starter supplies.

“We have put together about a dozen art projects using recycled materials that can be done in the safety of your own home and then what we’re asking is that if you’ve completed one of these projects, take a picture of it, and post it on our Facebook page and feel like you’re part of this festival,: Ms. Connelly said.

Budding artists can create a robot out of recycled materials, make a picture or an image using plastic bottle caps, make a project out of used buttons and much more.

If you miss out on Saturday, the idea books will also be on the Art League’s website

Also included in Saturay’s bundle is a bilingual Mispillion Riverwalk booklet. Young and old can follow along to see and learn about local wildlife on land and in the water. Folks are encouraged to carry their sketchbook and/or camera and make some art along the way. A sketchbook and pencils are also included.

Along with MAL, the city of Milford, will be providing educational materials for children including a coloring book, crayons, stickers, and more, all centered around reducing, reusing, recycling, and respecting our environment. The Big Draw Art Kit and the City of Milford materials will be packaged in a reusable bag.

The Delaware Solid Waste Authority and the DuPont Nature Center will also be providing educational materials. Additionally, the Milford Public Library will be offering socially distanced art activities for kids and teens, in the amphitheater area of the library.

Also as part of the Big Draw Festival, they’re inviting artists and non-artists, families, and kids to help them build a Cardboard City. Build something real or imagined – your house, a store, a church, or something from your imagination. Creations can then be brought to the Art League for display through December.

Videos will be on the Art League’s Facebook page as the city grows.

“We’re inviting members of the community and everyone is welcome to take a cardboard box, and make a building, make a house, It can be your house, It can be a pretend house It can be a store that’s in town or some business or something completely out of your imagination like a space station. It can be anything t and then bring it to us that we will be incorporating all of these different buildings into our cardboard city. So we’re really jazzed about it, We just think it’s gonna be a lot of fun,” Ms. Connelly said.

“And then the artwork is open the Art League Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. And so, people with their masks can come in and see this as it begins to grow. And will we have it up until about December. We haven’t really given an end date yet but it will be up for a while and so folks can come in and see it as well as we’re also going to be posting photos and taking some videos and sharing it with the community.

“So, even though we can’t gather together, it’s still about community. It’s about providing an arts experience for the whole community just to feel part of.”

Learn about Big Draw classes and activities by visiting mispillionarts.org/big-draw-de/ or https://facebook.com/thebigdrawde.